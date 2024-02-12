TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 12 February 2024 14:11
 ~ Modified On: 12 February 2024 14:25
2 min Read

Body of missing woman in Batman found in dam waters in Hasankeyf

The sister of the journalist Mehmet Kızmaz, Rojvelat Kızmaz, who has been missing since Friday, February 9, in Batman, was found dead.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

Enlarge Image
Body of missing woman in Batman found in dam waters in Hasankeyf

The lifeless body of Rojvelat Kızmaz, the sister of journalist Mehmet Kızmaz, who left her home in the Petrol neighborhood of Batman three days ago, was found in dam waters in Hasankeyf.

Rojvelat Kızmaz left home in the morning of February 9, and no news has been heard from her since then.

The family, who reported her missing to the police, conducted their own search and found her clothes on the edge of the Hasankeyf Dam.

Today, following the search operations at the dam, Rojvelat Kızmaz's body was found.

Rojvelat Kızmaz's body has been taken to the hospital for autopsy, and examinations are ongoing.

Journalist Mehmet Kızmaz had stated on his social media account on February 10 that his sister had been missing since February 9. Kızmaz mentioned that despite reporting the incident to the authorities, they had not received any response for three days.

Kızmaz had called on the security forces to be sensitive about the matter.

During the search conducted by the family, clothing believed to belong to Rojvelat was found on the edge of the dam.

Mehmet Kızmaz had stated that there had been no communication with them from the security authorities until the discovery of the clothing.

Following reactions, search and rescue operations had been initiated in the region. After the operations were suspended last night, they resumed at 09:00 this morning. The family, expressing dissatisfaction with only two divers in the search team, had requested additional support due to the vast area. (RT/PE)  

Batman Hasankeyf Rojvelat Kızmaz
