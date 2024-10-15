Body of missing university student Rojin Kabaiş found after 18 days

The body of Rojin Kabaiş, a 21-year-old university student at Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, has been found 18 days after she went missing in Van.

Authorities received a tip that a body had been discovered on the shore of Lake Van in the Mollakasım neighborhood in the Tuşba district. Emergency teams were dispatched to the area, where they confirmed that the body was Kabaiş's.

Kabaiş was last seen on the evening of Sep 27, when she told her friends she was going to collect pebbles from the beach. She left her dormitory but never returned.

After her friends reported her missing, search teams began combing the area. Her phone and headphones were found on the Lake Van shores on Oct 10, which was followed by the discovery of her headscarf along the shore.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya made a statement on the discovery on social media, saying, "May Allah have mercy on her soul, and my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and our nation." (VK)