TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 13 November 2025 11:41
 ~ Modified On: 13 November 2025 11:47
2 min Read

Body of 75-year-old worker recovered eight days after Ordu quarry collapse

Two workers were killed in the incident. Owner of the company and a manager have been formally arrested.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Body of 75-year-old worker recovered eight days after Ordu quarry collapse
AA

The body of a truck driver who went missing after a quarry collapse in Turkey’s northern Ordu province has been recovered eight days after the incident, according to local media.

The collapse occurred on Nov 5 at a stone quarry in the Fatsa district following a planned explosion. Two workers were trapped under the debris. The body of machine operator Burak Kılcı, 25, was found on the same day, while search operations for 75-year-old truck driver Ahmet Şahin were repeatedly halted due to ongoing ground movement in the area.

Search teams resumed work yesterday. After seven hours of efforts, responders located Şahin’s body.

Workplace deaths from construction to agriculture: 206 workers killed on the job in September
Workplace deaths from construction to agriculture: 206 workers killed on the job in September
8 October 2025

Two arrested

Five individuals were taken into custody following the incident. The owner of the quarry operator, Demirtan İnşaat, identified as O.D., and the company’s responsible manager, E.T.Ö., were formally arrested yesterday on charges of “causing death by conscious negligence.”

A mining engineer, an occupational safety specialist, and a blaster employed were previously released.

At least 2,188 mine workers in Turkey lost their lives in work-related incidents between 2002 and 2024, according to Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG), a group that monitors workplace fatalities across the country.

Origin
Istanbul
workers work-related deaths stone quarry
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top