Body of 75-year-old worker recovered eight days after Ordu quarry collapse

The body of a truck driver who went missing after a quarry collapse in Turkey’s northern Ordu province has been recovered eight days after the incident, according to local media.

The collapse occurred on Nov 5 at a stone quarry in the Fatsa district following a planned explosion. Two workers were trapped under the debris. The body of machine operator Burak Kılcı, 25, was found on the same day, while search operations for 75-year-old truck driver Ahmet Şahin were repeatedly halted due to ongoing ground movement in the area.

Search teams resumed work yesterday. After seven hours of efforts, responders located Şahin’s body.

Workplace deaths from construction to agriculture: 206 workers killed on the job in September

Two arrested

Five individuals were taken into custody following the incident. The owner of the quarry operator, Demirtan İnşaat, identified as O.D., and the company’s responsible manager, E.T.Ö., were formally arrested yesterday on charges of “causing death by conscious negligence.”

A mining engineer, an occupational safety specialist, and a blaster employed were previously released.

At least 2,188 mine workers in Turkey lost their lives in work-related incidents between 2002 and 2024, according to Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG), a group that monitors workplace fatalities across the country.