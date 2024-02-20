TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 20 February 2024 14:16
 ~ Modified On: 20 February 2024 14:33
2 min Read

Bilgen runs as an independent candidate in Kars

Ayhan Bilgen, the former mayor of Kars and the leader of the SES Party, which he founded leaving the HDP, is running as an independent candidate for the Mayorship of Kars.

Bilgen runs as an independent candidate in Kars

Ayhan Bilgen, who was elected as an MP for three terms from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and served as the former Mayor of Kars, has applied to the election board in his hometown of Kars as an independent candidate.

People's Voice Party (SES Party) announced Bilgen's candidacy through its social media accounts.

The statement said, "We will continue the unfinished work in Kars together with our Chairperson Ayhan Bilgen, with honor and pride. We wish him and the people of Kars success."

During his tenure as the mayor of Kars, Bilgen was detained and subsequently arrested in September 2020 as part of an additional investigation file conducted within the scope of the Kobanî Trial. On October 2, 2020, a trustee was appointed in place of Bilgen.

The candidates for Mayor in Kars are as follows:

  • Arzu Savaş Derman and Kenan Karahancı, the co-mayoral candidates from the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the successor of the HDP,
  • Dündar Gültekin from the Republican People's Party (CHP),
  • Prof. Dr. Ötüken Senger from the People's Alliance,
  • Uğur Şen from the New Welfare Party (YRP),
  • Metin Özad from the İYİ Party.

(RT/PE)

