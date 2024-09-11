Biden has yet to contact family of Turkish-American activist killed in West Bank

US President Joe Biden has condemned the killing of Turkish-American human rights activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement today, Biden described Eygi's death as "totally unacceptable" and called for full accountability from Israel.

Eygi, 26, was fatally shot during a protest against Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, near Nablus, on Sep 6. While Israeli forces stated that it was “highly likely” she was hit “indirectly and unintentionally” by their fire, an eyewitness and a fellow activist told bianet that Eygi was directly shot in the head.

WOMEN'S AGENDA 'A heartbreaking loss for all of us': Friend reflects on killing of Turkish-American activist in Palestine

Biden pointed to the findings of an Israeli preliminary investigation, which suggested her death was the result of "a tragic error" following an "unnecessary escalation."

"The US government has had full access to Israel’s preliminary investigation, and expects continued access as the investigation continues, so that we can have confidence in the result," he said.

No condolences to the family

Eygi, who was born in Antalya, Turkey, and moved to the US as a child, had traveled to the West Bank to volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement. She was involved in peaceful protests supporting Palestinian farmers facing displacement due to Israeli settlement expansion. Her partner, Hamid Ali, criticized Biden's characterization of the shooting as an "accident," saying Eygi was a peaceful observer and witness to Palestinian suffering.

"For four days, we have waited for President Biden to pick up the phone and do the right thing: To call us, offer his condolences, and let us know that he is ordering an independent investigation," Ali said. Biden has yet to contact Eygi’s family, despite his history of personally calling the families of bereaved Americans.

In his statement, Biden condemned the ongoing violence in the West Bank, vowing to hold both Israeli settlers and Palestinians accountable for their roles in perpetuating the conflict. He reiterated his commitment to supporting policies aimed at holding extremists on both sides responsible for stoking violence and obstructing peace efforts.

Eygi had recently graduated from the University of Washington, where she studied psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures. She arrived in the West Bank days before the protest, driven by a commitment to human rights and justice. (VK)