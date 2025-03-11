bianet reporter Evrim Deniz files complaint over online violence following Women's Day post

bianet’s Diyarbakır correspondent Evrim Deniz has filed a criminal complaint after facing online harassment over a photograph she shared on Women's Day. The photo featured a protest sign condemning discrimination, violence, and harassment against LGBTI+s.

Accompanied by her lawyers Okan Altekin and Cansel Talay, Deniz submitted the complaint at the Diyarbakır Courthouse, where she was also joined by Hakkı Boltan, the Diyarbakır representative of DİSK Basın-İş, a press workers’ union.

Deniz’s lawyers filed criminal complaints against 39 individuals on charges of insult (Turkish Penal Code Article 125), threat (Article 106), and inciting the public into hatred and aminosity (Article 216).

In their petition submitted to the prosecutor's office via the National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP), the lawyers requested that authorities identify the real identities of the individuals behind the social media accounts in question.

They also provided screenshots of posts containing insults and threats as evidence.

‘Coordinated online attack’

The petition emphasized that the messages and comments were part of a coordinated online smear campaign, with a high volume of hate speech directed at Deniz.

"The severity of the crime increases given that the victim is a woman journalist," the petition stated, adding that the attacks not only targeted Deniz personally but also posed a threat to freedom of expression and the right to access information.

The lawyers also noted that while some of the accounts were anonymous, many users had identifiable profile pictures, making it possible to determine their identities. They reminded authorities that X (formerly Twitter) has a presence in Turkey, which enables authorities to trace IP addresses as part of the investigation.

"There is clear evidence that the crimes of insult, threat, and incitement to hatred have been committed. We therefore request a full investigation and prosecution of those responsible," the petition concluded. (HA/VK)