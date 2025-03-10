bianet reporter Evrim Deniz faces online harassment after Women's Day post

Evrim Deniz, bianet correspondent in Diyarbakır, has been faced online threats and harassment after sharing a photo from a Women’s Day rally in the city.

The photo showed two women from the Peace Mothers, a movement advocating for a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue, holding a placard that read, "End discrimination, violence, harassment, and mobbing against LGBTI+s."

Following the post, Deniz became the target of gender-based and racist attacks on social media, as well as death threats. She has announced plans to file a criminal complaint.

‘Women journalists are not safe anywhere’

Deniz described the threats she faced, saying, “I have worked as a journalist in Diyarbakır for years, documenting human rights violations. Yesterday, I took and shared a photo of a sign belonging to the Diyarbakır Network for Combating Violence (DAKAP). Because of this, I was targeted.”

She added, “Women journalists are not safe anywhere. The messages I received—threats of rape, murder, and insults—once again show what women journalists go through. I will file a criminal complaint about all of this tomorrow.”

Reactions from rights groups

Several journalist associations and women’s organizations have condemned the threats against Deniz and expressed their support.

The DİSK Press Workers Union (Basın-İş), which Deniz is a member of, denounced the online harassment and stated that it would file a criminal complaint regarding the threats.

The Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG) defended Deniz’s work, stating, "Evrim Deniz was doing her job as a journalist. She documented the protest, capturing the messages conveyed through banners and signs. It is unacceptable that she has been targeted, threatened with death, and had her home address shared."

The Mesopotamia Women Journalists Association (MKG) also condemned the threats, saying, "We do not accept that journalist Evrim Deniz has been made an open target simply for photographing a placard related to LGBT issues during the March 8 Women’s Day rally."

Legal action and ongoing support

The Diyarbakır Bar Association’s LGBTI+ Rights Commission stated, "We stand with journalist Evrim Deniz, who has been subjected to threats and insults for sharing an image of a sign reading ‘End discrimination, violence, harassment, and mobbing against LGBTI+ people’ during the March 8 rally. We will closely follow the legal process."

The Rosa Women’s Association also expressed solidarity, stating, "We were in the streets on March 8 to demand an equal and free life. We strongly condemn the threats, insults, and attacks against our colleague Evrim Deniz over a photo she took. We stand with her against these divisive attacks."

‘No one has the right to endanger a journalist’s safety’

Erol Önderoğlu, Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), also criticized the threats against Deniz, saying, "Journalist Evrim Deniz has been subjected to sexist verbal attacks and death threats just for photographing and sharing a placard that read, ‘End discrimination, violence, harassment, and mobbing against LGBTI+ people.’ This cannot be tolerated. No one has the right to endanger a journalist’s safety." (AD/VK)