bianet male violence monitor video released

Men killed at least 333 women in 2023 according to the updated data compiled by bianet from local, national, and online news sources in Turkey.

Again in the same period (January 1 2022 - December 31 2022) men raped 18 women, forced 371 women into sex work, harassed 355 women, and abused 123 children.

The video of the male violence monitor, edited by Evrim Kepenek, under Elif Yılmazlı's media review with infographics prepared by Dilek Sarıgül has now been released.

We thank Jülide Kural and Rugeş Kırıcı for their support.

Video Editing: Dilek Sarıgül / bianet Narrated by: Turkish: Jülide Kural Kurdish: Rugeş Kırıcı English: Pınar Erol

Translation Kurdish translation: Aren Yıldırım, Ferid Demirel English translation: Pınar Erol, Volga Kuşçuoğlu Technical support: Korcan Uğur

