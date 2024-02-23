bianet male violence monitor video released
Men killed at least 333 women and 28 children, raped 18 women, forced 371 women into sex work, harassed 355 women, abused 123 children, and injured 745 women in 2023.
Men killed at least 333 women in 2023 according to the updated data compiled by bianet from local, national, and online news sources in Turkey.
Again in the same period (January 1 2022 - December 31 2022) men raped 18 women, forced 371 women into sex work, harassed 355 women, and abused 123 children.
The video of the male violence monitor, edited by Evrim Kepenek, under Elif Yılmazlı's media review with infographics prepared by Dilek Sarıgül has now been released.
We thank Jülide Kural and Rugeş Kırıcı for their support.
Video
Editing: Dilek Sarıgül / bianet
Narrated by:
Turkish: Jülide Kural
Kurdish: Rugeş Kırıcı
English: Pınar Erol
Translation
Kurdish translation: Aren Yıldırım, Ferid Demirel
English translation: Pınar Erol, Volga Kuşçuoğlu
Technical support: Korcan Uğur
The article has been published with the support of FES. bianet is responsible for its content.
