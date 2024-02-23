TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 23 February 2024 15:59
 ~ Modified On: 23 February 2024 17:04
1 min Read

bianet male violence monitor video released

Men killed at least 333 women and 28 children, raped 18 women, forced 371 women into sex work, harassed 355 women, abused 123 children, and injured 745 women in 2023.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

Men killed at least 333 women in 2023 according to the updated data compiled by bianet from local, national, and online news sources in Turkey.

Again in the same period (January 1 2022 - December 31 2022) men raped 18 women, forced 371 women into sex work, harassed 355 women, and abused 123 children.

The video of the male violence monitor, edited by Evrim Kepenek, under Elif Yılmazlı's media review with infographics prepared by Dilek Sarıgül has now been released.

We thank Jülide Kural and Rugeş Kırıcı for their support. 

Video 

Editing: Dilek Sarıgül / bianet

Narrated by: 

Turkish: Jülide Kural

Kurdish: Rugeş Kırıcı

English: Pınar Erol

Translation

Kurdish translation: Aren Yıldırım, Ferid Demirel

English translation: Pınar Erol, Volga Kuşçuoğlu

Technical support: Korcan Uğur

The article has been published with the support of FES. bianet is responsible for its content.

(EMK/PE)

male violence male violence monitoring report
