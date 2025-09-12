TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 12 September 2025 10:03
 ~ Modified On: 12 September 2025 10:50
3 min Read

bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz, others indicted for ‘aiding a terrorist organization’

A court has accepted an indictment against several individuals, including Yılmaz, over their work with two pro-Kurdish publications.

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz, others indicted for ‘aiding a terrorist organization’
Tuğçe Yılmaz

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against five journalists, a translator, and a sociologist on charges related to "terrorism" due to their work with two pro-Kurdish outlets, Yeni Özgür Politika daily and PolitikArt magazine.

The individuals including bianet's LGBTI+ news editor Tuğçe Yılmaz were detained in İstanbul on Nov 26 and spent several days in custody in Eskişehir as part of the investigation centered in this city.

Following a decision of lack of jurisdiction by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, İstanbul prosecutors prepared an indictment against Tuğçe Yılmaz, journalists Erdoğan Alayumat, Suzan Demir, Taylan Abatan, and Gülcan Dereli, along with translator Serap Güneş and sociologist Berfin Atlı.

Prosecutor Ahmet Şahin from the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau accused the defendants of “knowingly and willingly aiding a terrorist organization without being part of its hierarchical structure” under Article 220/7 of the Turkish Penal Code.

Şahin argued that Yeni Özgür Politika and PolitikArt function as media outlets for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group and presented royalty payments made to contributors as evidence in the case.

bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz questioned over interview with philosopher Michael Hardt in ‘terror’ probe
bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz questioned over interview with philosopher Michael Hardt in ‘terror’ probe
28 November 2024

The indictment also included reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), bank transfer records, and social media posts as supporting evidence.

Şahin maintained that writing for outlets in question could not be considered part of press freedom. He argued that the publications amounted to propaganda and claimed that the defendants’ activities “served to legitimize the aims and objectives of the organization,” which he argued constituted aiding an armed terrorist organization.

The İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court accepted the indictment and scheduled the first hearing for Dec 9, 2025.

Background

As part of the investigation launched by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, police raided homes in İstanbul, Diyarbakır, Ankara, and Batman on Nov 26. Writers, poets, cartoonists, and journalists were detained during the operations.

Among those taken into custody were bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz, Roza Metina, Erdoğan Alayumat, Hamza Kaan (Bilge Aksu), Ahmet Sümbül, Bilal Seçkin, Mehmet Ücar, Havin Derya, and Suzan Demir.

Other detainees included director Ardin Diren, poet Hicri İzgören, writer and translator Ömer Barasi, cartoonist Doğan Güzel, photographer Emrah Kelekçier, publishing coordinator Baver Yoldaş, dismissed academic Abdurrahman Aydın, LGBTI+ activist Berfin Atlı, and translator Serap Güneş.

Two of the detainees, Mehmet Ücar and Hamza Kaan (Bilge Aksu), were arrested, while the others were released under judicial control after four days in custody.

The indictment against Ücar and Aksu was accepted by the Eskişehir 2nd Heavy Penal Court but later transferred to courts in the cities where they had been detained. Their case centered on news articles, social media posts, and royalty payments from media outlets. Both were released in hearings held on Jul 3 and Jul 8.

Separately, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office decided not to pursue charges against journalist Bilal Seçkin.

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists journalists on trial
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and...

bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and articles have been published on various platforms such as Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, and tol.org. He has contributed numerous interviews and articles on freedom of expression. His writings have been translated into several languages, including English, French, Italian, and Circassian. His photographs from the March 8, 2018 Feminist Night March were exhibited by the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. He is the recipient of the 27th Metin Göktepe Journalism Award and holds a degree in journalism from Erciyes University.

show more
related news
Two arrested, bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz, others released in investigation targeting pro-Kurdish media
29 November 2024
/haber/two-arrested-bianet-reporter-tugce-yilmaz-others-released-in-investigation-targeting-pro-kurdish-media-302316
Detention period for nine journalists extended for one day
27 November 2024
/haber/detention-period-for-nine-journalists-extended-for-one-day-302242
bianet reporter among detained journalists as police raid homes across three cities
26 November 2024
/haber/bianet-reporter-among-detained-journalists-as-police-raid-homes-across-three-cities-302196
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Two arrested, bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz, others released in investigation targeting pro-Kurdish media
29 November 2024
/haber/two-arrested-bianet-reporter-tugce-yilmaz-others-released-in-investigation-targeting-pro-kurdish-media-302316
Detention period for nine journalists extended for one day
27 November 2024
/haber/detention-period-for-nine-journalists-extended-for-one-day-302242
bianet reporter among detained journalists as police raid homes across three cities
26 November 2024
/haber/bianet-reporter-among-detained-journalists-as-police-raid-homes-across-three-cities-302196
other articles
Expert fees running into millions create steep economic barriers to environmental justice in Turkey
2 September 2025
Expert fees running into millions create steep economic barriers to environmental justice in Turkey
Conscientious objector to serve prison sentence, marking first case in a decade
7 August 2025
Conscientious objector to serve prison sentence, marking first case in a decade
Court extends detention of journalist Ercüment Akdeniz in 'terrorism' case
31 July 2025
Court extends detention of journalist Ercüment Akdeniz in 'terrorism' case
Turkey enacts law allowing 10 consecutive workdays for tourism workers
14 July 2025
Turkey enacts law allowing 10 consecutive workdays for tourism workers
"No disciplinary punishment, yet everyone is in solitary confinement"
27 May 2025
"No disciplinary punishment, yet everyone is in solitary confinement"
Back to Top