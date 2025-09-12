bianet editor Tuğçe Yılmaz, others indicted for ‘aiding a terrorist organization’

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against five journalists, a translator, and a sociologist on charges related to "terrorism" due to their work with two pro-Kurdish outlets, Yeni Özgür Politika daily and PolitikArt magazine.

The individuals including bianet's LGBTI+ news editor Tuğçe Yılmaz were detained in İstanbul on Nov 26 and spent several days in custody in Eskişehir as part of the investigation centered in this city.

Following a decision of lack of jurisdiction by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, İstanbul prosecutors prepared an indictment against Tuğçe Yılmaz, journalists Erdoğan Alayumat, Suzan Demir, Taylan Abatan, and Gülcan Dereli, along with translator Serap Güneş and sociologist Berfin Atlı.

Prosecutor Ahmet Şahin from the Terror Crimes Investigation Bureau accused the defendants of “knowingly and willingly aiding a terrorist organization without being part of its hierarchical structure” under Article 220/7 of the Turkish Penal Code.

Şahin argued that Yeni Özgür Politika and PolitikArt function as media outlets for the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group and presented royalty payments made to contributors as evidence in the case.

The indictment also included reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK), bank transfer records, and social media posts as supporting evidence.

Şahin maintained that writing for outlets in question could not be considered part of press freedom. He argued that the publications amounted to propaganda and claimed that the defendants’ activities “served to legitimize the aims and objectives of the organization,” which he argued constituted aiding an armed terrorist organization.

The İstanbul 13th Heavy Penal Court accepted the indictment and scheduled the first hearing for Dec 9, 2025.

Background As part of the investigation launched by the Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, police raided homes in İstanbul, Diyarbakır, Ankara, and Batman on Nov 26. Writers, poets, cartoonists, and journalists were detained during the operations. Among those taken into custody were bianet reporter Tuğçe Yılmaz, Roza Metina, Erdoğan Alayumat, Hamza Kaan (Bilge Aksu), Ahmet Sümbül, Bilal Seçkin, Mehmet Ücar, Havin Derya, and Suzan Demir. Other detainees included director Ardin Diren, poet Hicri İzgören, writer and translator Ömer Barasi, cartoonist Doğan Güzel, photographer Emrah Kelekçier, publishing coordinator Baver Yoldaş, dismissed academic Abdurrahman Aydın, LGBTI+ activist Berfin Atlı, and translator Serap Güneş. Two of the detainees, Mehmet Ücar and Hamza Kaan (Bilge Aksu), were arrested, while the others were released under judicial control after four days in custody. The indictment against Ücar and Aksu was accepted by the Eskişehir 2nd Heavy Penal Court but later transferred to courts in the cities where they had been detained. Their case centered on news articles, social media posts, and royalty payments from media outlets. Both were released in hearings held on Jul 3 and Jul 8. Separately, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office decided not to pursue charges against journalist Bilal Seçkin.

(HA/VK)