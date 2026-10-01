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DP: Date Published: 01.10.2026 18:21 1 October 2026 18:21
 ~  MO: Modified On: 01.10.2026 18:34 1 October 2026 18:34
Read Read:  1 minute

bianet editor, other journalists targeted in new social media censorship wave

Six journalists' X accounts have been banned by court orders.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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bianet editor, other journalists targeted in new social media censorship wave
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More social media accounts belonging to journalists have been blocked by court orders.

The X accounts of bianet's freedom of expression editor Hikmet Adal and journalists Tuğçe Yılmaz, Onur Dalar, Furkan Karabay, Dinçer Gökçe and Esra Tokat have been blocked from access in Turkey.

The blocking orders come amid a broader wave of online censorship in Turkey, with hundreds of social media accounts restricted in recent weeks. The wave began with anti-LGBTI+ operations on Sep 12 and continued with bans targeting accounts posting about an investment fund crisis that led to the liquidation of billions of liras.

Journalists, academics and rights groups were among those affected.

Courts also banned the website and social media of T24, a prominent independent news site.

Earlier today, a court ordered an access ban on the X account of EngelliWeb, a project monitoring online censorship in Turkey.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
online censorship journalists
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