Beyoğlu mayor among dozens detained in new wave of İstanbul corruption operations

A new phase in a sweeping corruption investigation targeting the opposition-controlled İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) led to the detention of 42 people, including Beyoğlu District Mayor İnan Güney.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said it had issued detention orders for 44 individuals as part of a probe into alleged organized criminal activity, bribery, fraud against public institutions, and the unlawful collection of personal data.

The suspects are alleged to have ties to former İBB official Murat Ongun, who is currently in pre-trial detention, and fugitive Emrah Bağdatlı. According to the prosecutor’s statement, 35 of those detained were implicated in fraudulent acts within İBB and its affiliated companies Medya AŞ and Kültür AŞ. The remaining nine were described as part of a social media network operating under Ongun’s control.

The latest operation is part of a broader series of investigations against İBB, which began earlier this year.

İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was formally arrested on Mar 23 on corruption-related charges, one day after his university diploma was annulled. He was named the Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate the same day. Following his arrest, the Interior Ministry suspended him from office.

Several waves of new operations have been carried out since then, with dozens more being arrested.

CHP officials have criticized the investigation, describing it as politically driven. (VK)