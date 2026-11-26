A UEFA Europa League match between Turkey’s Beşiktaş and Israel’s Hapoel Be'er Sheva was temporarily suspended after Georgian police used pepper spray against Beşiktaş supporters in the stands.

The match, held at the Dinamo Stadium in Georgia’s Batumi, was halted following disturbances that began at the 26th minute. Footage showed police officers spraying fans with pepper spray and one affected supporter being carried away on a stretcher.

Video shared on social media by Aspor journalist Efecan Öztaş shows police pepper-spraying fans:

Gürcü polisi, Beşiktaş taraftarına saldırıyor. https://t.co/Nh1TMgmQFD — Efecan Öztaş (@oztasefecan80) November 26, 2026

As the disturbances continued, the referee suspended play, with both teams and match officials returning to their dressing rooms. Stadium announcements urged fans to remain calm.

During the suspension, Beşiktaş supporters unfurled a banner reading, “Revolt against occupation, freedom for Palestine.”

The teams returned to the pitch after an announcement at 9.37 pm (GMT+3) said security forces had cleared the match to resume.

The match resumed from the 26th minute at 9.45 pm.

Tensions between Georgian police and Beşiktaş supporters had begun before the match kicked off at 8.45 pm (GMT+3). Footage released by Turkey's public broadcaster TRT Spor showed police obstructing a group of fans displaying a Palestinian flag:

Gürcistan polisi, Filistin bayrağı açan taraftara müdahale etti. https://t.co/zU4gSlqwuy — TRT Spor (@trtspor) November 26, 2026

Beşiktaş was the designated home team, but UEFA had relocated the fixture to Georgia, citing “security” concerns.

European football and basketball governing bodies have required Turkish and Israeli teams to play their fixtures at neutral venues since the beginning of the Gaza war in 2023.

Rivals declare support for Beşiktaş

Several football clubs in Turkey, including Fenerbahçe, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray, issued statements in support of Beşiktaş while the match was still suspended, criticizing both UEFA’s venue policy and the conduct of Georgian police.

"We stand with Beşiktaş," said the Fenerbahçe statement:

"We strongly condemn the attacks carried out against our citizens before and during the match played by Beşiktaş—which represents our country in Europe—in Georgia.

"Just as every Turkish citizen views standing with the oppressed as a humanitarian responsibility, the use of disproportionate force against Beşiktaş fans who expressed their support for the Palestinian people is unacceptable.

"As Fenerbahçe Sports Club, we emphasize that we stand against any form of injustice directed at Turkish sports and our citizens, and we extend our sympathies to the Beşiktaş community and all fans who were subjected to these attacks.

"We believe that, in light of these unfortunate events, UEFA must reconsider its decision to force Beşiktaş to play a match—which should have been played on its home field—at a neutral venue."

Trabzonspor also condemned the treatment of Beşiktaş fans:

“We do not accept that Turkish teams are deprived of their right to play home matches in their own country and in front of their own supporters when facing teams from occupying Israel.

“We disagree with UEFA’s decisions on this matter, which involve double standards.

“We also strongly condemn the disproportionate intervention by security forces against Beşiktaş supporters in Georgia this evening.”

(VK)