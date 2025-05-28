Besê Hozat: Only Öcalan can take weapons from the hands of the PKK fighters

Speaking on Medya Haber TV, Besê Hozat emphasized that the PKK’s decision to dissolve and disarm, taken at its 12th Congress, can only be implemented if Abdullah Öcalan is free. She added, "Only Leader Apo can take weapons from the hands of the fighters."

Evaluating the ongoing process with Turkey, Hozat emphasized the need to abandon the language of war and called for the participation of opposition parties.

PKK's statement on disbanding decision

Key excerpts from Hozat’s remarks:

Israel is increasingly becoming the main hegemonic power in the region, with its influence expanding across the area. This is happening with strong support from the US, the UK, and the West. These developments directly concern the Kurds, as they are part of this regional redesign and at the very center of the conflict. Powers like Israel and the US have serious calculations and plans regarding the Kurds.

Naturally, these developments have significantly affected and alarmed the Turkish state. Consequently, they led to renewed dialogue with Leader Apo. A new dialogue process between the state delegation and Leader Apo has begun on İmralı island.

We said, "We cannot convene this congress without Leader Apo. Only Leader Apo can convene, lead, and direct this congress." This call was met. In this sense, we can say that Leader Apo participated in the congress at a sufficient level, led it, and guided it. Based on this, the congress held comprehensive discussions from this perspective.

Without recognition of the right to democratic politics, without legal and constitutional reforms, without creating conditions in which Leader Apo can live and work freely, without him being able to lead and direct this process freely, the PKK’s decision to dissolve and end armed struggle cannot be realized or implemented.

The AKP and ruling authorities approach the process with delay and evasion. Post-congress discussions reveal how unseriously they treat this process and how they are merely stalling for time.

It’s very clear – we state this openly: only Leader Apo can take weapons from the hands of the fighters. This is only possible if Leader Apo’s physical freedom and conditions for free work are ensured. These people aren’t going to just come and offer themselves for destruction like sacrificial lambs. They won’t just fill the prisons.

The language of the press is war propaganda. It’s a language that constantly incites war, poisons society, inflames nationalism and racism, and promotes hostility toward Kurds.

There are also those in the opposition who are uncomfortable with the process. Some criticize it, claiming, "The Kurds have made a deal with the AKP, they will dismantle the republic, dismantle secularism." These assessments are utterly irrational.

Now the CHP tries to portray itself as a champion of democracy. It makes grand statements. But what relevance does this have? If the CHP can now speak boldly, hold actions, protests, and marches, it’s because of the unyielding resistance and struggle of the Kurds and democratic forces against all forms of fascist attacks.

The opposition must be much more strongly involved. It must render ineffective the ruling party’s plans and policies toward the opposition.

Clashes are still occurring. Though not as intense as before, they continue, especially in close-contact areas and on the frontlines. Reconnaissance continues across many regions.

There are frequent, though not intense, reconnaissance flights over the Qandil mountains. Operations targeting Kurdish politics continue in various areas. One such area is Makhmur Camp, where attacks from Iraq persist. These escalated especially after the meeting between PM Sudani and President Erdoğan.

Supporting this process does not mean putting pressure on Makhmur, arresting or detaining three members of its administration. Rather, supporting this process requires ending all such pressures.

Germany has provided considerable support to the occupation attacks on Rojava. German tanks entered Afrin and Serêkaniyê. They gave all kinds of support. The same applies to Bashur [Iraqi Kurdistan] and Bakur [Northern Kurdistan]. Germany has pursued a profoundly dirty and hostile policy against the Kurds from the beginning. They must abandon this stance.

Let us state clearly: as long as Turkey continues its anti-Kurdish policies, both in Turkey and in Syria, it will have no place in Syria. If Turkey wants to be effective in Syria, to have a role, to be part of the regional design, and to ensure this influence is lasting, it must make peace with the Kurds. That is the only way. Anti-Kurdish policies will not secure Turkey a lasting place in Syria. No matter how hard it tries, how much it meets with al-Shara, the outcome will not change. Syria will remain under Israeli hegemony and control.

