Beats by Girlz Turkey festival to start

The second edition of the Beats By Girlz Turkey Festival is set to kick off tomorrow in Istanbul and will run from November 1 to November 10 at six different venues across the city.

The festival will feature a range of free events, including music, technology, and various creative activities, along with concerts, talks, and workshops that can be registered for through the festival's website.

The festival will open its doors on Wednesday, November 1, with concerts by Selin Sümbültepe and Zuhal Olcay at Yedikule Gazhane. On Saturday, November 4, the festival will showcase performances by young musicians like Bade Nosa, the Sinafi Trio, a group of three Greek female musicians, and Eda Baba, known for her powerful vocals in nostalgic Turkish pop, at Muze Gazhane.

Continuing on November 5 at Muze Gazhane in Kadıköy, the festival will feature the versatile artist Özge Ürer, followed by Ruken Yılmaz, who interprets traditional Kurdish music with her unique style. The night will conclude with the songs of Duygu Soylu, a jazz, funk, R&B, and pop musician, pianist, and composer.

The festival program includes pop-up concerts, stand-up shows, discussions, and on November 9, a concert at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall where Feryal Öney and Jülide Özçelik will perform alongside the Benim Şehrim Benim Sesim orchestra, a development project by Beats By Girlz Turkey.

"Gender Equality in the Music Industry"

Beats By Girlz Turkey, known as BBGz, is a music and technology initiative that supports young women who aspire to pursue their music and tell their stories, aiming to achieve gender equality in the music industry. It brings together both internationally renowned artists and musicians, technology experts, and educators from all regions of Turkey, creating a music and technology community that promotes gender equality nationwide.

The festival in Turkey is part of the Beats By Girlz network, which began as a New York-based initiative in 2013 and has expanded to over 30 regions, including various states in the U.S. and cities such as Copenhagen, Lisbon, London, Berlin, Prague, South Africa, and Paris.

