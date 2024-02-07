Başak Demirtaş announces she will not run for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayorship

Başak Demirtaş announced that she will not run for the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayorship.

In a written statement, Demirtaş said, "At this stage, it has been agreed with my party that my candidacy declaration will not turn into an application."

Another statement was released from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) where it was stated: "We have been in consultation with Başak Demirtaş since the beginning of the process, who strengthened us even more by declaring her will for the candidacy for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and supporting our election policies.

Our authorized bodies have evaluated the developments by considering all options at this stage, and after meeting with Mrs. Demirtaş, it has been agreed upon in full harmony and coordination not to run as a candidate.

The names of our candidates for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality will be shared with the public in the coming days." (RT/PE)