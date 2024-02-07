TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 7 February 2024 12:39
 ~ Modified On: 7 February 2024 12:49
1 min Read

Başak Demirtaş announces she will not run for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayorship

The wife of Selahattin Demirtaş, the imprisoned politician and former co-chair of the HDP, stated in a written announcement, "At this stage, it has been agreed with my party that my candidacy declaration will not turn into an application."

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

Başak Demirtaş announced that she will not run for the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayorship.

In a written statement, Demirtaş said, "At this stage, it has been agreed with my party that my candidacy declaration will not turn into an application."

Another statement was released from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) where it was stated: "We have been in consultation with Başak Demirtaş since the beginning of the process, who strengthened us even more by declaring her will for the candidacy for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality and supporting our election policies.

Our authorized bodies have evaluated the developments by considering all options at this stage, and after meeting with Mrs. Demirtaş, it has been agreed upon in full harmony and coordination not to run as a candidate.

The names of our candidates for İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality will be shared with the public in the coming days." (RT/PE)

başak demirtaş DEM Party istanbul metropolitan municipality
related news
DEM Party will compete in the local elections with its own candidate in İstanbul
5 February 2024
/haber/dem-party-will-compete-in-the-local-elections-with-its-own-candidate-in-istanbul-291399
DEM Party official addresses İstanbul mayoral candidacy talks by Başak Demirtaş
31 January 2024
/haber/dem-party-official-addresses-istanbul-mayoral-candidacy-talks-by-basak-demirtas-291248
Pro-Kurdish DEM Party still deliberating on İstanbul mayoral candidacy
23 January 2024
/haber/pro-kurdish-dem-party-still-deliberating-on-istanbul-mayoral-candidacy-290912
Survey: Voters want DEM Party to contest in İstanbul election
22 January 2024
/haber/survey-voters-want-dem-party-to-contest-in-istanbul-election-290876
