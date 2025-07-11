Bahçeli hails PKK disarming: 'a new and hopeful era'

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who initiated the current peace process in October, has issued a written statement welcoming the PKK’s disarmament move earlier today.

"On one side, our country; on the other, the neighboring regions are gradually transitioning into a new and hopeful era. Turkey stands at the threshold of ridding itself of the scourge of separatist terrorism, a plague hardened by nearly half a century of violence and brutality,” Bahçeli said.

He noted that the PKK, in line with Öcalan's appeal, held its 12th congress from May 5–7, 2025, and declared both the dissolution of its organizational structure and the abandonment of arms.

Initial takeaways from PKK's disarmament ceremony

“As clearly seen in their most recent video message, the founding leadership of the PKK has kept its word, stood by its commitment, and accurately recognized both global and regional threats in due time,” said Bahçeli.

Bahçeli also commended the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party for maintaining what he described as a responsible political stance. “By remaining sincerely committed to the goal of a terror-free Turkey and through measured and accurate statements, the DEM Party has taken its place on the side of a thousand-year-old brotherhood." (VK)