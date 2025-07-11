TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 11 July 2025 13:52
 ~ Modified On: 11 July 2025 14:21
2 min Read

Bahçeli hails PKK disarming: 'a new and hopeful era'

Bahçeli also commended the DEM Party for maintaining what he described as a responsible political stance.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Bahçeli hails PKK disarming: 'a new and hopeful era'
AA/file

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, who initiated the current peace process in October, has issued a written statement welcoming the PKK’s disarmament move earlier today.

"On one side, our country; on the other, the neighboring regions are gradually transitioning into a new and hopeful era. Turkey stands at the threshold of ridding itself of the scourge of separatist terrorism, a plague hardened by nearly half a century of violence and brutality,” Bahçeli said.

He noted that the PKK, in line with Öcalan's appeal, held its 12th congress from May 5–7, 2025, and declared both the dissolution of its organizational structure and the abandonment of arms.

Initial takeaways from PKK's disarmament ceremony
Initial takeaways from PKK's disarmament ceremony
11 July 2025

“As clearly seen in their most recent video message, the founding leadership of the PKK has kept its word, stood by its commitment, and accurately recognized both global and regional threats in due time,” said Bahçeli.

Bahçeli also commended the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party for maintaining what he described as a responsible political stance. “By remaining sincerely committed to the goal of a terror-free Turkey and through measured and accurate statements, the DEM Party has taken its place on the side of a thousand-year-old brotherhood." (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Kurdish peace process Devlet Bahçeli
related news
Video: PKK burns weapons in ceremony marking end of armed struggle
11 July 2025
/haber/video-pkk-burns-weapons-in-ceremony-marking-end-of-armed-struggle-309378
PKK holds disarmament ceremony to end four-decade armed struggle
11 July 2025
/haber/pkk-holds-disarmament-ceremony-to-end-four-decade-armed-struggle-309362
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Video: PKK burns weapons in ceremony marking end of armed struggle
11 July 2025
/haber/video-pkk-burns-weapons-in-ceremony-marking-end-of-armed-struggle-309378
PKK holds disarmament ceremony to end four-decade armed struggle
11 July 2025
/haber/pkk-holds-disarmament-ceremony-to-end-four-decade-armed-struggle-309362
Back to Top