NEWS
Date published: 24 August 2025 22:08
 ~ Modified On: 24 August 2025 23:24
1 min Read

Back-to-back earthquakes shake Turkey’s Balıkesir

Balıkesir experienced a stronger earthquake on Aug 10, when a magnitude 6.1 quake caused the collapse of 12 buildings and left one person dead.

Back-to-back earthquakes shake Turkey’s Balıkesir
A building damaged in the Aug 10 quake being demolished in Sındırgı (AA)

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir in western Turkey, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) announced.

The tremor was felt in several provinces, including İzmir and Bursa, according to felt reports submitted to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) and posts on social media.

Several aftershocks followed the initial quake, including two with magnitudes of 4.2 and 4.3.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media that teams from AFAD and other relevant institutions had immediately begun field assessments, adding that developments were being closely monitored.

Sındırgı experienced a stronger earthquake on Aug 10, when a magnitude 6.1 quake caused the collapse of 12 buildings, eight of them derelict, and left one person dead.

(VK)

Istanbul
earthquake
