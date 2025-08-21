TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 21 August 2025 13:59
 ~ Modified On: 21 August 2025 14:08
1 min Read

Baby gorilla rescued in İstanbul Airport to be returned to Nigeria

"Zeytin" has been under protection for about eight months.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Photos: AA

A baby gorilla rescued from wildlife trafficking in İstanbul last year is being prepared for transfer back to Nigeria, where it will be placed in a sanctuary for rehabilitation, officials announced.

The young gorilla, named “Zeytin,” (Olive) through a public vote in Turkey, was discovered at İstanbul Airport in a shipment traveling from Nigeria to Thailand. After being rescued, Zeytin was placed under the care of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).

Zeytin belongs to the critically endangered Gorilla gorilla species and its situation is being closely monitored by the United Nations and the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Authorities plan to send Zeytin to “Drill Ranch,” a member of the Pan African Sanctuary Alliance (PASA) in Nigeria. The facility specializes in the rehabilitation of rescued primates and currently hosts “Bili,” a three-year-old female gorilla also rescued from traffickers.

Experts note that Drill Ranch is uniquely equipped to provide the care Zeytin needs. (TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
animals
Smuggled baby gorilla seized at Istanbul Airport in good health
23 December 2024
Smuggled baby gorilla seized at Istanbul Airport in good health
23 December 2024
