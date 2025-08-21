Baby gorilla rescued in İstanbul Airport to be returned to Nigeria

A baby gorilla rescued from wildlife trafficking in İstanbul last year is being prepared for transfer back to Nigeria, where it will be placed in a sanctuary for rehabilitation, officials announced.

The young gorilla, named “Zeytin,” (Olive) through a public vote in Turkey, was discovered at İstanbul Airport in a shipment traveling from Nigeria to Thailand. After being rescued, Zeytin was placed under the care of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).

Zeytin belongs to the critically endangered Gorilla gorilla species and its situation is being closely monitored by the United Nations and the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).