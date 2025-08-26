TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 26 August 2025 16:46
 ~ Modified On: 26 August 2025 17:01
3 min Read

Azerbaijani student facing deportation after joining university protest claims strip search

Nana Babazade faced mistreatment at the removal center, according to rights defenders.

Beyzak Kesmez

TRTürkçesini Oku
Beyzak Kesmez

Beyzak Kesmez

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Azerbaijani student facing deportation after joining university protest claims strip search

An Azerbaijani student at İstanbul University is facing deportation after being detained for participating in protests over rising canteen prices.

Nanaxanim (Nana) Babazade, a graduate student in the anthropology department, was taken into custody on Aug 21 and later transferred to a removal center.

The “Freedom for Nana Initiative” set up to defend her rights held a press conference at the Human Rights Association (İHD) today, demanding her release and the suspension of deportation proceedings.

Claims of mistreatment in detention

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Maral Çölekoğlu said Babazade had been subjected to rights violations at the removal center.

“Inhuman practices, similar to those faced by many refugees and migrants, were imposed on Nana,” she said. “Her right to nutrition as an ethical vegan was denied, food, clothing, and money delivered by her friends were confiscated and returned only three days later after public reaction, she was subjected to strip searches, and her right to meet with her lawyer was obstructed."

"Her lawyer and relatives were given false information, and she was forced to sign a so-called ‘voluntary return’ form," she added.

Metehan Kamaoğlu, a member of the İstanbul University Assembly, said Babazade’s case was not isolated and reflects the general treatment of refugees. He referred to the detention of Ali Malikov and Parvin Alakbarova, who were reportedly subjected to ill-treatment after joining protests on Nov 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“They continue to exploit the risks associated with migrant status to pressure our friends into collaboration, disregarding their safety,” Kamaoğlu said.

Lawyer Ahmet Baran Çelik described the treatment at the repatriation center as “torture and psychological violence,” citing persistent attempts by officials to pressure Babazade into agreeing to return. He called for her access to legal procedures to be guaranteed.

Özgül Saki, an İstanbul deputy from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, also said what the student experienced reflects a broader pattern. “What Nana has experienced is not only about Nana,” she said. “It reflects the systematic policies faced by migrants, refugees, women, LGBTI+ individuals, human rights defenders, and workers. We must expose this.”

Saki emphasized that the struggle was international: “We highlight the international dimension of this struggle and demand freedom for Nana so that all migrants and refugees can live freely with equal rights, wherever they are in the world.”

The initiative called for an immediate halt to deportation proceedings against Babazade, her release and protection, and guarantees for her rights, including regular access to her lawyer, vegan meals, hygiene, and healthcare services.

It also urged that she be allowed to apply for international protection and called on the Presidency of Migration Management and other authorities to comply with national and international legal standards. (BK/EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
deportation
Beyzak Kesmez
Beyzak Kesmez
all articles of the author

Ağustos 2025 bianet stajyeri. Koç Üniversitesi’nde Sosyoloji ile Medya ve Görsel Sanatlar bölümlerinde okuyor. Öğrenci hareketleri, kadın ve LGBTİ+ konularıyla ilgileniyor.

Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top