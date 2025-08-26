Azerbaijani student facing deportation after joining university protest claims strip search

An Azerbaijani student at İstanbul University is facing deportation after being detained for participating in protests over rising canteen prices.

Nanaxanim (Nana) Babazade, a graduate student in the anthropology department, was taken into custody on Aug 21 and later transferred to a removal center.

The “Freedom for Nana Initiative” set up to defend her rights held a press conference at the Human Rights Association (İHD) today, demanding her release and the suspension of deportation proceedings.

Claims of mistreatment in detention

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Maral Çölekoğlu said Babazade had been subjected to rights violations at the removal center.

“Inhuman practices, similar to those faced by many refugees and migrants, were imposed on Nana,” she said. “Her right to nutrition as an ethical vegan was denied, food, clothing, and money delivered by her friends were confiscated and returned only three days later after public reaction, she was subjected to strip searches, and her right to meet with her lawyer was obstructed."

"Her lawyer and relatives were given false information, and she was forced to sign a so-called ‘voluntary return’ form," she added.

Metehan Kamaoğlu, a member of the İstanbul University Assembly, said Babazade’s case was not isolated and reflects the general treatment of refugees. He referred to the detention of Ali Malikov and Parvin Alakbarova, who were reportedly subjected to ill-treatment after joining protests on Nov 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

“They continue to exploit the risks associated with migrant status to pressure our friends into collaboration, disregarding their safety,” Kamaoğlu said.

Lawyer Ahmet Baran Çelik described the treatment at the repatriation center as “torture and psychological violence,” citing persistent attempts by officials to pressure Babazade into agreeing to return. He called for her access to legal procedures to be guaranteed.

Özgül Saki, an İstanbul deputy from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, also said what the student experienced reflects a broader pattern. “What Nana has experienced is not only about Nana,” she said. “It reflects the systematic policies faced by migrants, refugees, women, LGBTI+ individuals, human rights defenders, and workers. We must expose this.”

Saki emphasized that the struggle was international: “We highlight the international dimension of this struggle and demand freedom for Nana so that all migrants and refugees can live freely with equal rights, wherever they are in the world.”

The initiative called for an immediate halt to deportation proceedings against Babazade, her release and protection, and guarantees for her rights, including regular access to her lawyer, vegan meals, hygiene, and healthcare services.

It also urged that she be allowed to apply for international protection and called on the Presidency of Migration Management and other authorities to comply with national and international legal standards. (BK/EMK/VK)