Award-winning director Seren Yüce hospitalized after armed attack at İstanbul home

Director Seren Yüce, the award-winning filmmaker known for the movies "Majority" and series "Masum" and "Kasaba," was hospitalized today following an armed assault at his home in Şişli, İstanbul.

The attack occurred during the morning hours. An assailant wearing a helmet rang the doorbell of Yüce's home and opened fire after the director answered the door.

Emergency teams transported Yüce to a hospital for treatment. Authorities stated they are monitoring his health condition.

Police teams conducted an investigation at the residence and in the surrounding area following the incident. Law enforcement has launched an operation to apprehend the suspect who fled the scene. An investigation into the motive and details of the attack remains ongoing. (TY/VK)