Authorities warn of extreme heat in İstanbul

İstanbul’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) has issued a warning about an incoming heatwave beginning today, with temperatures in the city expected to reach 37°C in the shade.

According to AKOM, the heatwave originating from Basra, Iraq, is forecast to affect the entire country, with some cities likely to see temperatures climbing to 40°C. In Istanbul, the hot spell is expected to continue until Jun 28, with temperatures ranging between 34°C and 37°C across different parts of the city.

The center advised residents to be particularly cautious between 11.00 am and 4.00 pm, when the sun's rays are at their strongest. “We advise elderly individuals, pregnant women, children, and people with conditions such as asthma or heart failure to avoid being outdoors during peak sunlight hours,” AKOM said.

The extreme heat is expected to break on Jun 29, when thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast to return to the city.

Meteorological engineer Prof. Orhan Şen warned on social media that "let’s not forget that extreme heat is also a natural disaster." He added, “Temperatures will exceed 35°C in Istanbul and Ankara, surpass 40°C in İzmir, reach 37–38°C in Antalya, 42°C in Muğla, and 44°C in Aydın. Southeastern provinces will see around 40°C.” (AEK/VK)