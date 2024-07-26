Authorities investigate suspected Ukrainian kamikaze jet ski found on Turkey’s Black Sea coast

A jet ski loaded with explosives was discovered on the shores of Yalıköy in İstanbul's Çatalca district, sparking a security alert. Authorities suspect the jet ski belongs to the Ukrainian Navy and was carried by the currents to Turkey's Black Sea coast.

The explosive-laden jet ski was found yesterday around noon. Local residents quickly reported the suspicious object, prompting a response from the Coast Guard and Gendarmerie teams. The area was cordoned off to ensure public safety. Videos from the scene showed that locals inspecting the jetski before the arrival of the law enforcement officers.

The İstanbul Governor's Office released a statement regarding the incident: "At around 12.00 on July 25, 2024, an unmanned sea vehicle of unknown origin washed ashore in the Yalıköy area of Çatalca district. The vehicle, measuring 3 meters in length and 1 meter in width, is believed to have come from the northern part of the Black Sea."

S.A.S. teams were dispatched to secure the area and ensure the jet ski posed no immediate threat to the public.

Initial assessments suggest that the jet ski may belong to the Ukrainian Navy, given recent geopolitical tensions and military activities in the region. The vehicle's exact origins and intended use are still under investigation by Turkish authorities.

The government has not yet confirmed any direct links to Ukraine or provided further details on the investigation's progress. (VK)