TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 23 October 2023 10:57
 ~ Modified On: 23 October 2023 11:00
1 min Read

Attacks in Rojava caused over 1 billion dollars in damages

Ehmed İbrahim, the Administrator of the Rimelan Oil Field, stated that they were able to quickly repair some areas that went out of service thanks to the equipment stored for emergencies.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/23/attacks-in-rojava-caused-over-1-billion-dollars-in-damages.jpg
MA

Turkey's attacks on the infrastructure in Northern and Eastern Syria controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have resulted in over a billion dollars in material damage in the region.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), between October 4th and 11th, the attacks claimed the lives of 47 people and left at least 59 injured. Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that the Rimelan Oil Field Management released a new report on the areas affected by the attacks.

'More than 2 million people in Rojava left without electricity and water'
16 October 2023

Ehmed İbrahim, the Administrator of the Rimelan Oil Field (Central), commented on the report, stating that they find the approach of international powers and human rights organizations towards the attacks on Rojava "hypocritical." He mentioned that they were able to quickly repair some areas that were out of service, thanks to equipment stored for emergencies, and that other areas were in the process of being restored. (TY/VK)

related news
Reports: SDF leader killed in Turkey's airstrikes on Rojava
Today 15:53
/haber/reports-sdf-leader-killed-in-turkey-s-airstrikes-on-rojava-287076
Ilham Ahmed: 'The Autonomous Administration does not pose a threat to Turkey'
24 October 2023
/haber/ilham-ahmed-the-autonomous-administration-does-not-pose-a-threat-to-turkey-286831
related news
Reports: SDF leader killed in Turkey's airstrikes on Rojava
Today 15:53
/haber/reports-sdf-leader-killed-in-turkey-s-airstrikes-on-rojava-287076
Ilham Ahmed: 'The Autonomous Administration does not pose a threat to Turkey'
24 October 2023
/haber/ilham-ahmed-the-autonomous-administration-does-not-pose-a-threat-to-turkey-286831
Back to Top