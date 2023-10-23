Attacks in Rojava caused over 1 billion dollars in damages

Turkey's attacks on the infrastructure in Northern and Eastern Syria controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have resulted in over a billion dollars in material damage in the region.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), between October 4th and 11th, the attacks claimed the lives of 47 people and left at least 59 injured. Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported that the Rimelan Oil Field Management released a new report on the areas affected by the attacks.

'More than 2 million people in Rojava left without electricity and water'

Ehmed İbrahim, the Administrator of the Rimelan Oil Field (Central), commented on the report, stating that they find the approach of international powers and human rights organizations towards the attacks on Rojava "hypocritical." He mentioned that they were able to quickly repair some areas that were out of service, thanks to equipment stored for emergencies, and that other areas were in the process of being restored. (TY/VK)