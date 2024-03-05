Attack on Dem Party office in Bursa

An attack was carried out on the district office of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in İnegöl, Bursa.

Mezapotamya news agency reported that during the attack, a party member outside the district building was also chased by the attacker with an axe.

İhsan Seylan, the co-mayoral candidate for the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality from the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), condemned the attack which he said aimed at undermining their election campaign efforts. He expressed their determination to combat such actions.

Emphasizing their commitment to continue their election campaign vigorously, Seylan stated, "Those who should compete with us in politics today in a fair and democratic environment choose to hide behind someone else's back to engage in politics, but these are futile efforts. In fact it is escapism. Such evasion is only a process of deceiving themselves. We exist in all districts and the metropolitan area of Bursa. We will continue our efforts. We will continue to promote democratic municipal governance."

"All candidates should condem the attack if they are sincere about democracy"

Seylan emphasized that the attack was not only against the will of the people but also against peace and democracy. He underscored the need for all political party candidates and headquarters to condemn the attack if they are sincere about democracy:

"The attack on the will of the people is not merely an assault on a single community's will. It is an attack on democracy, human rights, and peace. This futile attempt against our struggle will not succeed. We will prevail. We will closely monitor the process to ensure that the true perpetrators are held accountable along with those who are truly behind them. We wish our people to know that from now on, our authorized institutions and lawyers will oversee the legal proceedings. Provocation is their tactic. However, we will continue our struggle within the bounds of the law, democracy, and human rights." (AS/PE)