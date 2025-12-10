TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 10 December 2025 18:31
 ~ Modified On: 10 December 2025 18:33
1 min Read

Atölye BİA hosts workshop on 'International right to information access and tools'

The workshop addressed how national freedom of information laws can be effectively utilized by journalists in investigative reporting.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Atölye BİA hosts workshop on 'International right to information access and tools'

A workshop titled "International Right to Information Access and Tools" was held yesterday at Atölye BİA, featuring Norwegian journalist Tarjei Leer-Salvesen and Dr. Ellen Marie Hofsvang from Oslo Metropolitan University.

The workshop focused on the opportunities that different countries’ freedom of information laws offer for journalism. Editors from the independent news outlet bianet attended the event.

The participants discussed the definition of "document" within the scope of the right to information. It was emphasized that the definition is not limited to paper. SMS, photographs, audio recordings, and digital files can also be subject to the right of access.

Leer-Salvesen shared examples of international applications regarding public spending, environmental crimes, and arms trade. Leer-Salvesen pointed out that freedom of information laws are in force in 136 countries worldwide, but he stated that "these laws are quite different from each other, and the level of implementation varies from country to country."

Attendees also gained experience in creating online document requests using platforms such as Muckrock, AskTheEU, and einnsyn.no. (EG/Mİ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
atölye bia
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top