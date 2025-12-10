Atölye BİA hosts workshop on 'International right to information access and tools'

A workshop titled "International Right to Information Access and Tools" was held yesterday at Atölye BİA, featuring Norwegian journalist Tarjei Leer-Salvesen and Dr. Ellen Marie Hofsvang from Oslo Metropolitan University.

The workshop focused on the opportunities that different countries’ freedom of information laws offer for journalism. Editors from the independent news outlet bianet attended the event.

The participants discussed the definition of "document" within the scope of the right to information. It was emphasized that the definition is not limited to paper. SMS, photographs, audio recordings, and digital files can also be subject to the right of access.

Leer-Salvesen shared examples of international applications regarding public spending, environmental crimes, and arms trade. Leer-Salvesen pointed out that freedom of information laws are in force in 136 countries worldwide, but he stated that "these laws are quite different from each other, and the level of implementation varies from country to country."

Attendees also gained experience in creating online document requests using platforms such as Muckrock, AskTheEU, and einnsyn.no. (EG/Mİ/VK)