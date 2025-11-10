TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 10 November 2025 11:30
 ~ Modified On: 10 November 2025 12:14
1 min Read

Atatürk commemorated on 87th anniversary of death

An official ceremony was held at Atatürk's mausoleum.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

People visited Dolmabahçe Palace, where Atatürk died in 1938 (Photos: AA)

The 87th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founding leader of the republic, was commemorated with official ceremonies and public observances across the country.

In the capital Ankara, a state ceremony was held at Anıtkabir, Atatürk’s mausoleum. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the ceremony along with ministers, military commanders, and leaders of political parties. Thousands of citizens also visited the mausoleum to pay their respects.

In İstanbul, many people visited Dolmabahçe Palace in Beşiktaş, where Atatürk died in 1938. Visitors toured the room where he passed away. Also, an official ceremony was held at Taksim Square.

Citizens joined the commemoration across the country. At exactly 9.05 am, the moment of Atatürk’s death, people paused for a minute of silence, with drivers stopping their vehicles to take part in the tribute.

Atatürk's bedroom in Dolmabahçe Palace
Taksim Republic Monument
Many people visited Anıtkabir
President Erdoğan at Anıtkabir
People observing a minute of silence on a ferry
Istanbul
Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
