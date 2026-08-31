At least 8 dead after boat capsizes off the coast of Northern Cyprus

A passenger ship departing from Northern Cyprus capsized off of the coast of Kyrenia yesterday, leaving at least eight people dead. The search for the missing 18 passengers remains ongoing.

According to a statement by Northern Cyprus President Tufan Erhürman, 241 people were rescued from the ship, which capsized 4 miles from Girne at a depth of 514 meters. The President said that four of the eight victims have been identified and authorities are working to identify the remaining four.

According to Northern Cyprus Minister of Transport Erhan Arıklı, 11 of the citizens on board were from Northern Cyprus, five were from Germany, three were from Iran, and 240 were from Turkey.

The ship's intended final destination was Taşucu port in Mersin, Turkey.

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC) Council of Ministers declared a three day national mourning period to honor those who lost their lives and those who are currently missing. Additionally, the Turkish embassy in Nicosia cancelled an August 30th Victory Day celebration.

The captain of the ship and seven crew members have been detained during an investigation.

On the investigation, KKTC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said the following:

"In the investigation regarding the capsized ship, the ship's captain and 7 crew members have been detained. I state very clearly from here: Every aspect of this incident will be investigated. Even if there is the smallest negligence, it will be brought to light. Whoever has fault and responsibility, no mercy will be shown to them."

Eyewitnesses say that after the ship took in water some passengers decided to jump into the ocean in an effort to save themselves. As of now, no findings have been reached as to why the ship took in water to begin with.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Üstel and Erhürman, where he expressed his condolences and said that Turkey will provide full support for the search and rescue effort. According to a report from Anadolu Agency, Turkey has provided two helicopters, two boats, a diving team and two ships from the Turkish Naval Forces Command, for the search and rescue operation.

Additionally, Turkey’s New Party leader Özgür Özel has created a seven-person delegation to investigate the accident. The delegation has already headed off to Northern Cyprus. It is led by Yeni Party Deputy Group Chairman Ali Mahir Başarır, and includes Antalya MP Aliye Coşar, Adana MP Ayhan Barut, Mersin MP Talat Dinçer, Adana MP Bilal Bilici, Mersin Provincial Chairman Cengiz Gökçel and Silifke District Chairman Zarif Korkmaz.

On the accident, Prime Minister Üstel reaffirmed that the main priority for now is saving as many lives as possible.

"Right now, our sole priority is human life. All institutions of our state, our security forces, our health teams, and our search-and-rescue assets are in the field in full coordination,” Üstel said.

(EMK/İK)