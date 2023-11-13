At least 150 workers killed on the job in October

According to the monthly report compiled by the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG), at least 150 workers lost their lives in work-related incidents in October. The toll for the first 10 months of 2023 reached a minimum of 1,634 fatalities.

The breakdown for the preceding months is as follows: 116 in January, 266 in February, 130 in March, 125 in April, 146 in May, 161 in June, 183 in July, 205 in August, and 152 in September.

Among the victims in October, three were children. One child worker aged 14 or below and two young workers aged 15-17 lost their lives. The recorded count of child worker fatalities for the year now stands at a minimum of 47.

The age distribution of workers who lost their lives includes 28 workers aged 18-29, 67 workers aged 30-49, 32 workers aged 50-64, and eight workers aged 65 and above. The ages of 12 workers could not be determined by the İSİG.

Additionally, three of the workers who lost their lives in work-related incidents in October were Syrian, two were Afghan, and one was Turkmenistani, constituting at least six migrant workers.

The construction and road sectors saw the highest number of work-related deaths in October, with 41 workers losing their lives. This was followed by agriculture and forestry with 31 workers (17 farmers and 14 farmworkers) and transportation with 20 workers. The distribution of work-related deaths by sectors in October is as follows:

- Construction and Road Sectors: 41 workers

- Agriculture and Forestry: 31 workers

- Transportation: 20 workers

In terms of the reasons for work-related deaths, traffic and service accidents (38 workers) topped the list in October. This was followed by falling from heights (27 workers), heart attacks and brain hemorrhages (22 workers each), and crushing incidents and collapses (21 workers). The distribution of work-related deaths by causes in October is as follows:

- Traffic and Service Accidents: 38 workers

- Falling from Heights: 27 workers

- Heart Attacks and Brain Hemorrhages: 22 workers each

- Crushing Incidents and Collapses: 21 workers

According to İSİG data, since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came into power on November 3, 2002, at least 32,180 workers have lost their lives in work-related incidents. Following the enactment of Law No. 6331 on Occupational Health and Safety on June 30, 2012, subsequent years witnessed the following annual work-related death figures:

- 2013: At least 1,235

- 2014: 1,886

- 2015: 1,730

- 2016: 1,970

- 2017: 2,006

- 2018: 1,923

- 2019: 1,736

- 2020: 2,427

- 2021: 2,170

- 2022: 1,843 workers lost their lives while on the job.

(HA/VK)