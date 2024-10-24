At least 12 killed in Turkey's airstrikes in northern Syria, Iraq in response to deadly Ankara attack

Following an armed attack targeting the headquarters of Turkey’s aerospace company in Ankara that killed five people yesterday, Turkey conducted airstrikes in northern Syria and Iraq.

Officials from the Defense Ministry announced during today’s weekly briefing that 47 targets were hit in the air raids conducted yesterday. While the officials did not directly link the airstrikes to the Ankara attack, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler had blamed the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) for the attack.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya also revealed that one of the assailants involved in the attack was identified as a PKK militant named Ali Örek, who went by the codename "Rojger." Authorities are still working to identify the second attacker.

In recent years, Turkey has adopted a de facto policy of responding to PKK attacks by launching airstrikes against Kurdish-led administration targets in northern Syria, also known as Rojava, which it views as an extension of the PKK.

The ANHA news agency based in Rojava reported that yesterday’s strikes hit internal security forces, warehouses, a train station, and a health center, resulting in at least 12 deaths and dozens of injuries.

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that air and ground bombardments targeted Afrin countryside, Tal Rifaat and its surroundings, Manbij and its surroundings, Kobane and its countryside, Hasaka and its countryside.

MA

Condemnation from autonomous administration

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria condemned the airstrikes, accusing Turkey of committing war crimes by targeting civilians. Also referring to recent discussions about a potential new peace process in Turkey, the administration said the attacks revealed the “hypocrisy” of the Turkish government.

It also called on the US-led International Coalition and Russia to fulfill their responsibilities and stop maintaining a policy of silence on Turkey's actions.

Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party also condemned the airstrikes, warning that they would only serve to deepen the conflict.

"The bombings of several centers in North and East Syria, particularly Kobani, are putting civilian lives at risk. The destructive effects of war could lead to a catastrophe for all sides in the region," the DEM Party said in a statement.

“Military operations targeting civilians also violate international law. Continued war and conflict will only cause more suffering and loss. We call on all parties to embrace dialogue and peaceful solutions.”

According to SOHR, Turkey has carried out at least 103 drone strikes on areas under the control of the Kurdish-led administration since the start of the year. These strikes have killed at least 34 people and injured more than 37 militia and 18 civilians, including three women and three children.

(VK)