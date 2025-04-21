Astrologist released after two months in detention over social media post on Bahçeli’s health

Hilal Saraç, an astrologist who was arrested for a social media post speculating about the health condition of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, was released on Apr 10 after spending 60 days in prison.

“Of course I didn’t expect such a heavy outcome," Saraç told bianet about her imprisonment. "I was surprised like everyone else that I was taken into custody when there was nothing that could be considered a criminal offense."

Describing her experience in prison as "both difficult and formative," Saraç said, “I walked in with my head held high, and I walked out the same way. I was innocent. I did nothing dishonorable."

Saraç was detained on Feb 6 and formally arrested three days later after allegedly insulting Bahçeli and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“Lung issues and shortness of breath… Honestly, he won’t make it to the election. And the election will be held early anyway,” she had written on social media, which was widely interpreted as referring to Bahçeli.

At the time of the post, the MHP leader had not been seen in public since late January, fueling speculation that his death was being concealed. On Feb 6, the party announced that Bahçeli had undergone heart valve surgery.

Bahçeli makes first public appearance in over two months, dispelling death rumors

'Astrologists became a target'

Saraç asserted that her detention had wider consequences for the astrology community, citing the recently increased scrutiny of astrologists, including investigations into tax evasion.

"I am a political science student, so I am a name that other Astrologers should follow but not take as an example. The process may be risky for them. Most of them don't go into these issues anymore. So the goal has been achieved, I'm still the same," she added.

Reflecting on her time in detention, Saraç said, “There are countless stories in prison, each deeply affecting. As a psychologist, I became a guide for many inmates. There were unpleasant moments too, but they passed.”

When asked how she maintained her morale, she said, “I had already prepared mentally and financially. Inside and outside, there were many people who shared my perspective. I couldn’t ignore or fail to feel that. I’ve raised my voice for many people. When it was my turn, I saw solidarity.”

“I will continue to express myself even more loudly and without fear. I am a principled Turkish woman with nationalist values. My voice cannot be silenced for the sake of my nation. My body might be restrained again, but my thoughts never will," she concluded. (EMK/VK)