Arrest warrant issued for Halk TV owner Mahiroğlu

In response, Mahiroğlu posted on his X account: “I am being accused based on fabricated false statements and slanders made by someone I have never met or seen in my life.”

Yarkadaş: “Sign of trustee appointment for Halk TV”

Former CHP MP and journalist Barış Yarkadaş commented during a live broadcast on TGRT Haber that the decision regarding Mahiroğlu could be “the first sign of a trustee appointment” for Halk TV, similar to how the government has been extending its control over opposition-held municipalities.

“Halk TV is the most-watched channel among opposition media. I hosted a program there for five years. When I saw the note from the prosecutor’s office, I thought, ‘Oh no.’ In my opinion, this decision is the first signal of a trustee being appointed,” said Yarkadaş.

Based on statements by Aziz İhsan Aktaş

The prosecutor’s office stated that the decision regarding Mahiroğlu was based on testimony from businessman Aziz İhsan Aktaş.

Aktaş was arrested during the so-called “5th wave” of operations targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and was charged with establishing and leading a criminal organization. He was released under judicial control on June 4 after cooperating under the “effective remorse” provision.

The prosecutor’s office accused the criminal organization allegedly led by Aktaş of organizing tenders by bribing municipalities.

Başarır: “A new phase in a dark coup process”

CHP Parliamentary Group Deputy Chair and Mersin MP Ali Mahir Başarır reacted on social media, saying, “First our elected mayors, then our presidential candidate, our party, the youth and artists defending democracy… and now the opposition media…”

Başarır described the arrest warrant as “part of a coup attempt spread out over time,” calling it “a planned process executed in phases – the latest scene in a dark coup process that began on March 19!”

