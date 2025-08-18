Armenians celebrate Assumption of Holy Mother

The Feast of the Assumption of the Holy Mother of God, or Surp Asdvadzadzin, one of the five major holy days of the Armenian Church, was celebrated on Aug 17 with liturgies held in churches across Turkey.

In line with tradition, the first harvest blessing ceremony known as Khaghoghorhnek, or the Blessing of Grapes, was also performed in Armenian churches, where prayers were offered for abundance, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

In İstanbul, celebrations took place at the Surp Krikor Lusavoriç Church on Kınalıada. Another liturgy was held at the Virgin Mary Church in Vakıfköy, a neighborhood in the southern province of Hatay.

The liturgy in Vakıfköy was led by Armenian Patriarch of Turkey Sahak Mashalian. Hatay Armenian Churches’ priest Avedis Tabaşyan and Samandağ Mayor Emrah Karaçay also attended the service.

Following the hymns, prayers were offered for local farmers who had brought their grapes to the church courtyard.

Participants were later served hirisi, known as keşkek in Turkish, a traditional dish prepared by cooking wheat and meat together in large cauldrons.

Cem Çapar, head of the Armenian community in Vakıfköy, said they always celebrated their feast days in unity and solidarity.

The Assumption of Mary In a past report archived by Agos newspaper, Patriarch Maşalyan described the tradition of the Assumption of Mary: "When Jesus Christ was crucified, Mary was 48 years old. She lived for another 12 years with Christ’s disciples John and Yohannes, because Christ had entrusted her to them. Before her death at the age of 60, she was told that her time had come. She then informed her loved ones and the disciples who were in Jerusalem. "They gathered together, wept, and a few days later Mary passed away. She was placed in a cave, the entrance of which was sealed with a stone that remains there today. Those who visited the site reported hearing strange sounds. "Four days later, the disciple Bartholomew arrived, deeply grieved upon hearing the news. When they opened the tomb to let him see her one last time, they discovered that Mary’s body was gone. It was then understood that Mary had been taken up into heaven by her son, Christ, and had in some way risen again."

(TY/VK)