Armenian publisher and writer Yetvart Tomasyan laid to rest in İstanbul

Yetvart Tomasyan, a writer, publisher, and one of the founders of Aras Publishing, was laid to rest today following a funeral ceremony. Known affectionately as "Tomo Abi" (Brother Tomo), Tomasyan passed away on Dec 14.

A large crowd gathered at the funeral held at the Kumkapı Mother Mary Church for the funeral ceremony. Tomasyan was later buried at the Zeytinburnu Balıklı Armenian Cemetery.

The ceremony was attended by Patriarch Sahag Maşalyan and other clergy members. The sermon was delivered by Senior Priest Hovagim Seropyan, who reflected on Tomasyan’s life.

"Everything he did was done with love," Seropyan said, adding that the large crowd at the funeral was a testament to the impact of Tomasyan’s work. He described him as “a man in love with his past but walking toward the future.”

About Yetvart Tomasyan

Yetvart Tomasyan was a publisher and writer. He was one of the four co-founders of Aras Publishing, established in 1993, alongside Mıgırdiç Margosyan, Ardaşes Margosyan, and Hrant Dink.

He completed his early education at the Anarad Hığutyun School in Samatya and later attended Tıbrevank High School in Üsküdar. Tomasyan pursued higher studies at İstanbul University.

In 1971, he married Payline, whom he had met at Tıbrevank High School. The couple had two sons, Bedros and Mihran.

Throughout his life, Tomasyan played a significant role in promoting Armenian literature and culture, particularly focusing on amplifying the voice of the Armenian community in Turkey. The legacy of the 1915 Armenian Genocide deeply influenced his life and work.

Tomasyan also contributed to Agos newspaper and dedicated himself to fostering dialogue and understanding between communities through his writings and cultural efforts.

He was born in İstanbul in 1949. (TY/VK)