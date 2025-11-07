Armenian actors approached for ASALA roles in biopic of Turkish paramilitary Abdullah Çatlı

Filming has begun for Çatlı, a biographical movie based on the life of Abdullah Çatlı, a controversial Turkish nationalist and former paramilitary figure. The film is directed by Onur Tan, with former footballer Vedat İnceefe cast in the lead role as Çatlı.

The project quickly drew attention within Turkey’s Armenian community after it was revealed that producers were seeking an Armenian actor to portray a member of ASALA, the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia.

Casting agencies reportedly contacted Armenian actors with varying descriptions of the role. Some were told that the production was looking for “an Armenian character,” while others were informed they would be playing “a member of an organization.”

However, after researching the role, the actors discovered the character was intended to be an ASALA militant.

As reported by Agos newspaper, none of the Armenian actors approached accepted the offer. Producers later asked if they would consider acting as consultants for the role once it was cast. This offer was also declined.

Filming is currently underway in Hungary, and the movie is expected to be released in the first half of 2026.

Abdullah Çatlı

Abdullah Çatlı was known for his involvement in far-right paramilitary operations, organized crime, and covert state-linked activities in Turkey. His name came to prominence following the 1996 Susurluk scandal, which exposed connections between the state, criminal groups, and nationalist paramilitaries.

About ASALA

Founded in Lebanon in 1975, the ASALA was a militant group aiming to establish an independent Armenian state, secure formal recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide by Turkey, and seek reparations.

ASALA carried out 110 armed attacks between 1975 and 1985 in 38 cities across 21 countries. These included 39 armed assaults, 70 bombings, and one hostage situation, with Turkish diplomats often being the primary targets. Forty-two diplomats lost their lives in ASALA attacks.

One of the group’s most well-known members, Levon Ekmekçiyan, was arrested following the Aug 7, 1982 attack at Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport. He was later executed by the military regime, becoming one of 48 individuals executed after the 1980 coup. (TY/VK)