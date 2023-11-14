Armed attack on journalist Yaman Kaya

Yaman Kaya, the managing editor of Başka Gazete, a local news outlet in Bursa, was targeted in an armed attack late yesterday.

Exiting his workplace on Fatih Sultan Mehmet Boulevard in Nilüfer, Kaya, while in transit, became the target of gunfire, shattering the windows of his vehicle. Fortunately, Kaya escaped unharmed, and the assailants fled the scene. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

In his initial statement, Kaya remarked, "I am in good health, currently providing my statement. I want to make it clear from now that I will not be deterred."

During his police testimony, Kaya stated, "I do not know who orchestrated the attack and for what reason. My workday ends at 6:00 p.m. Due to a heavy workload, I left around 6:30 p.m. The assailant waited for me to leave for about 30 minutes. Later, they carried out the attack and fled. I believe there is an instigator behind this."

Reactions

Immediate condemnation of the attack on Kaya came from his colleagues and press organizations. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Turkey Representative Erol Önderoğlu called for a thorough investigation into the attack.

The Contemporary Journalists Association (ÇGD) Bursa Branch strongly denounced the assault. In a statement, they expressed, "In a time when press freedom is suppressed by the authorities, violence against journalists is unacceptable. Our consolation is that our colleague Kaya survived the attack without harm. We stand by our colleague wholeheartedly."

Nuri Kolaylı, the President of Bursa Journalists Society, condemned the armed attack on Kaya through a written statement, vowing to closely follow the incident. Kolaylı said, "Our only consolation is that our colleague has emerged unharmed from this despicable attack. We wish our colleague, who diligently serves the freedom of information for the public, a swift recovery. We expect the armed assailant to be apprehended and duly punished."

Previous incident in Bursa

Notably, in March 2021, radio presenter Hazım Özsu in Bursa fell victim to an attack by Halil Nalçacı, resulting in Özsu's death. The assailant admitted in his initial statement that he killed Özsu because he did not like certain expressions used during the radio program. Nalçacı, after a trial that concluded in March 2022, received an aggravated life sentence for the crime. (HA/VK)