Aram Publishing House releases nine new children's classics in Kurdish

Aram Publications is translating 100 world classics into Kurdish continuing to make significant contributions to children's literature. As part of this initiative, 19 works have been introduced into the Kurmanji dialect of Kurdish, significantly meeting the literary material needs of Kurdish children. The translated works, enjoyable for children to read, are also well-suited to meet the needs of both parents and teachers.

Within the scope of the "100 KLASÎKÊN ZAROKAN" (100 Children's Classics) series, it is evident that a focus on quality has been maintained during the translation of the initial 19 books. Aram Publications, which will continue to gradually translate children's classics into Kurdish, highlighted the need for the support of parents and teachers to sustain their efforts in the field of children's literature. The publishing house emphasized that the widespread use of Kurdish is achievable through reading and writing, and this should be fostered from an early age. They also reminded that more solidarity is needed to meet the material needs of Kurdish children.

The publishing house, issuing a call to readers, announced that they are offering the translated works at a pricing that covers the costs to promote the spread of Kurdish literacy. The publisher prioritizes themes such as justice, peace, brotherhood, love, friendship, sharing, and solidarity in their translations, reflecting the cultural richness of different regions.

The publishing house has currently translated the following works: "Serpêhatiyên Alîcê" - Alice in Wonderland (Lewis Carroll)

"Gera Li Dor Dinyaye Di" - Around the World in Eighty Days (Jules Verne)

"Ger û Geştên Gullivero" - Güliver's Travels (Jonathan Swift)

"Oliver Twist" (Charles Dickens)

"Robin Hood" (Howard Pyle)

"Kemanjenê Piçûk" - Little Pardner (Eleanor H. Porter)

"Tom Sawyer" (Mark Twain)

"Pollyanna" (Eleanor H. Porter)

"Masîreşkê Biçûk" - The Little Black Fish (Samed Behrengi)

"Pinokyo"- The Adventures of Pinocchio (Carlo Collodi)

"Kontê Monte Kristo" - The Count of Monte Cristo (Alexandre Dumas)

"Mîrko" - The Little Prince (Antoine de Saint Exupêry)

"Sêwî" - Nobody's Boy (Hector Malot)

"Încî" - The Pearl (John Steinbeck)

"Sê Çekdar" - The Three Musketeers (Alexandre Dumas)

"Huckleberry Finn" (Mark Twain)

"Girava Xizîne" - Treasure Island (Robert Louise Stevenson)

"Qaqlîbaz" - Jonathan Livingston Seagull (Richard Bach)

"Don Kişot" - Don Quixote (Cervantes)

