An appeals court has upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss the case concerning the “Return to Life Operation” carried out at Bayrampaşa Prison on Dec 19, 2000, on statute of limitations grounds.

The First Penal Chamber of the İstanbul Regional Court of Appeal rejected on the merits the appeals against the Bakırköy 13th Heavy Penal Court’s Nov 17, 2025, decision to dismiss the case because the statute of limitations had expired. The ruling was unanimous and final.

With the decision, the trial over the operation, in which 12 prisoners were killed and 29 were injured, has concluded without a single conviction. The trial began 10 years after the incident.

A single paragraph of reasoning

Most of the nine-page ruling consisted of the names of the parties and a list of those who had filed appeals. The chamber devoted just one paragraph to its assessment of the statute of limitations ruling issued after 15 years of judicial proceedings.

Stating that it had reviewed the hearing transcripts, the lower court’s reasoned judgment, and the entire case file, the panel said in its ruling:

“Upon examination of the transcripts reflecting the trial proceedings during which the court formed its conviction, the reasoning of the judgment, and the entire case file;

“As no procedural or substantive violation of the law was found in the reasoned judgments dismissing the criminal proceedings against the defendants on statute of limitations grounds pursuant to Article 223/8 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CMK), and as the grounds put forward by the appellants were found to be without merit, each appeal was rejected on the merits pursuant to Article 280/1-a of the CMK.

“The decision was rendered unanimously and is FINAL pursuant to Articles 286/2-a and 286/2-h of the CMK.”

The appeals court did not individually address the lawyers’ legal objections to the application of the statute of limitations. Nor did the ruling address arguments that the operation constituted a crime against humanity, the case law of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), or the delays in the investigation and prosecution.

Constitutional Court Rules for Retrial in 'Operation Return to Life' Case

Lower court cited Ümraniye case as precedent

At the 57th hearing on Nov 17, 2025, the Bakırköy 13th Heavy Penal Court ruled that the extraordinary limitation period of 22 years and six months under the former Turkish Penal Code (TCK), Law No. 765, had expired on Jun 19, 2023.

The court devoted approximately one and a half pages of its 84-page reasoned judgment, uploaded to the National Judiciary Informatics System (UYAP) on Jan 6, 2026, to explaining the grounds for its decision.

The lower court cited as precedent a Court of Cassation ruling dismissing the case concerning the “Return to Life Operation” at Ümraniye Prison.

Considering the operations at the two prisons to be incidents of the same nature that occurred on the same date, the court concluded that the statute of limitations provisions applied in the Ümraniye case should also apply to the defendants in the Bayrampaşa case.

However, Güçlü Sevimli, one of the lawyers in the case, told bianet that a ruling could not be based on such a comparison between two separate cases involving different defendants, victims, and evidence:

“You cannot issue the same ruling simply because a similar case was dismissed on statute of limitations grounds.”

'Statute of limitations doesn't apply for crimes against humanity'

Lawyers in the case argued that the investigating and prosecuting authorities had allowed the proceedings to drag on for years and that the statute of limitations could therefore not be applied.

Citing the ECtHR’s judgments against Turkey in the Yaman, Yeter, and İzci cases, the lawyers maintained that applying the statute of limitations in cases involving serious human rights violations by public officials was contrary to international law when the authorities had failed to conduct an effective investigation.

The lawyers also stressed that the operation should be treated as a crime against humanity, noting that the lower court had failed to address their objections on this issue in its reasoned judgment.

At a press conference held at the İstanbul Bar Association following the dismissal, Sevimli described the ruling as a continuation of the policy of impunity.

No further appeal to the Court of Cassation

As the appeals court’s ruling is final, the case cannot be brought before the Court of Cassation through ordinary legal remedies.

Article 286(2)(h) of the Code of Criminal Procedure precludes further appeals when a regional appeals court rejects on the merits an appeal against a lower court’s decision to dismiss a case.

The victims and relatives of the prisoners who were killed can file individual applications with the Constitutional Court, alleging violations of the right to life and a failure to conduct an effective investigation.

Background On Dec 19, 2000, an operation dubbed “Return to Life” was carried out at 20 prisons across Turkey amid ongoing hunger strikes and death fasts by prisoners protesting the transition to F-type prisons, which featured cells rather than wards. Twelve prisoners, six of them women, were killed and 29 were injured during the operation at Bayrampaşa Prison. The first case concerning the operation was filed in 2010, 10 years after the incident. Proceedings began at the Bakırköy 13th Heavy Penal Court following an indictment filed by the Eyüp Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office against 37 enlisted soldiers and two noncommissioned officers. During the trial, after documents showing that the operation had been planned in advance were entered into evidence, lawyers representing the victims filed criminal complaints against the commanders who oversaw the operation. In Mar 2015, a second case was filed against 157 gendarmerie personnel, including senior commanders, on charges of intentional murder and attempted murder. Throughout the proceedings in the two consolidated cases, lawyers representing the victims called for those politically responsible for the operation to be brought to justice, for the disappearance of evidence to be investigated, and for the operation to be treated as a crime against humanity. On Nov 17, 2025, nearly 25 years after the operation and 15 years after the first case was filed, the Bakırköy 13th Heavy Penal Court dismissed the case on statute of limitations grounds. On Sep 15, 2026, the First Penal Chamber of the İstanbul Regional Court of Appeal rejected the appeals against the ruling in a final decision.

(HA/VK)