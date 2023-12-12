TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 12 December 2023 17:21
 ~ Modified On: 12 December 2023 17:33
2 min Read

Anti-refugee mayor removes sign of refugee association

Having returned to the CHP after being expelled, Mayor Özcan of Bolu had the sign of the Bolu Afghan Youth Social Cultural and Solidarity Association removed, stating, "No one can put up a sign in Bolu without our knowledge."

BIA News Desk
Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan, known for his anti-refugee rhetoric, had the sign of the Bolu Afghan Youth Social Cultural and Solidarity Association removed in the city.

Having returned to the Republican People's Party (CHP) last week after being expelled, Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan visited the Bolu Afghan Youth Social Cultural and Solidarity Association in Semerkant neighborhood.

CHP expels Bolu mayor over social media posts
CHP expels Bolu mayor over social media posts
26 July 2023
CHP suspends anti-refugee mayor
CHP suspends anti-refugee mayor's membership for one year
27 September 2022

Expressing dissatisfaction with the sign on the building, Özcan called the Head of Municipal Police and instructed that a team should be sent there.

Municipal police teams, following Özcan's instructions, removed the sign at a time when there was no one in the association. .

Özcan shared a video on his social media account, where he is heard saying, "I will never allow an Arabic sign. I am already against them coming together. If the Governorship allowed this association, then why are we fighting? No one in Bolu can put up such signs without our knowledge, and they won't. Whoever allows these signs, I won't keep them here. No one can put up signs in Bolu without our knowledge. Those who put them up, those who allow them, should come and ask me for the sign." (RT/PE)

tanju özcan bolu
