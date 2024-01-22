Antalya governorship on lifeless bodies found on the shores of the province

The Antalya Governorship issued a written statement regarding the bodies found on Antalya shores.

"It is assessed that one of the 6 lifeless bodies washed ashore belongs to M.Ş.E, who went missing some time ago. The final result will be revealed following the forensic examination. The production origin of the shoes and clothes belonging to the other 5 lifeless bodies has been determined to be Syria," says the statement from the governorship.

The statement from the Governorship also shared information that a boat carrying refugees has been determined to be missing in the region:

"It was reported by the Embassy of Lebanon in Ankara on December 11, 2023, that a boat carrying approximately 90 people set off towards Cyprus from the coastal area between Lebanon and Syria, and hours later, the connection with the boat was lost.

"Upon examining the meteorological records of the past week, it was determined that the prevailing wind came from the south, and the waves originated from the southeast. It is considered a possibility that, as a result of the likely sinking of the boat, the mentioned lifeless bodies could be drifted towards the coastal areas of our province due to currents, wind, and waves.

The governorship also announced that as of 2023-2024, there are no reports of any accidents, incidents, or missing persons related to an irregular migrant group in the Antalya province.

Bodies found on shores in Cyprus, Alanya, Manavgaat and Aksu According to the news from Cyprus's Yeni Düzen newspaper dated January 14, a male corpse was found washed ashore in Dipkarpaz. According to a statement from the Police Press Office, the lifeless body of a man was discovered on the rocks at Piknik Burnu location in Dipkarpaz. The police statement mentioned that the identification of the deceased has not been made yet, and an investigation is ongoing. In Çenger Mahallesi of Manavgat district in Antalya, on January 17, a headless and armless corpse was found on the beach. On January 18, in Alanya district of Antalya, a child's body was discovered on the beach in Konaklı Mahallesi. Upon receiving information about the corpse on the shore, gendarmerie and Coast Guard teams were dispatched to the area. The teams determined that the lifeless body, missing its upper body, belonged to a girl around 10 years old. The corpse was sent to the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute for autopsy. In Aksu district of Antalya, another washed-up corpse was found on the beach yesterday. After the examination by the police, the body was sent to the Antalya Forensic Medicine Institute for identification and autopsy.

