Another journalist detained for allegedly ‘attending’ protest instead of covering it

Can Öztürk, a reporter for the T24 news site, was released under judicial supervision a day after being detained while covering a May 13 student protest at İstanbul's Boğaziçi University.

The protest targeted an event featuring the cleric Nureddin Yıldız, who has drawn criticism for comments legitimizing child marriage and domestic violence. Police responded forcefully to the protesters, detaining nearly 100 of them.

During Öztürk's interrogation at the İstabul Security Directorate, police alleged that he was seen filming the protest and that he was among demonstrators who clashed with security forces. As evidence, authorities cited video footage showing him recording on the scene.

Öztürk denied participating in the protest, stating that he did not carry signs or chant slogans and was present solely to report the event.

“It’s clearly visible in the footage that I was filming,” Öztürk said. “A scuffle broke out during the gathering I was covering as a journalist. When police intervened, students began running, and I was caught in the crowd. Despite repeatedly identifying myself as a journalist, showing my press card, and saying I wanted to leave, I was not allowed to exit and was detained.”

Accusations that journalists were participating in protests rather than covering them emerged as a notable trend during the nationwide demonstrations in March following the arrest of İstanbul’s now-suspended mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

Several journalists were detained during those protests, either on site or in house raids, and faced similar accusations.

The Journalists Union of Turkey (TGS) exposed a "plot" by the police at the time to frame journalists as demonstrators. Gökhan Durmuş, head of the union, had said the journalists were targeted with manipulated evidence, including cropped photos were included in investigation files.

“The photos were taken from such 'interesting' angles that none of the journalists’ cameras, microphones, or press cards were visible,” he had said.

Mistreatment

Öztürk also described being mistreated by officers while being taken into custody.

“A riot police officer ripped my press card from around my neck and broke its casing,” he said. “Another officer said, ‘We won’t let you share those videos,’ and then grabbed me by the throat. I was handcuffed behind my back and repeatedly told both the officers and the recording police that I was a journalist. I asked them to clear a path for me.”

Öztürk said he was held for around eight hours in a police vehicle while handcuffed.

Following his testimony, Öztürk was referred to court by the prosecutor with a request for pre-trial detention. İstanbul’s 4th Penal Court of Peace released him under judicial control measures, including a requirement to regularly check in at a police station. He was welcomed outside the courthouse by colleagues, family members, and fellow journalists with applause.

Reactions from press organizations

Press organizations condemned the treatment of Öztürk, particularly the destruction of his press credentials and use of force during his arrest.

The Contemporary Journalists Association (ÇGD) stated: “Our colleague Can Öztürk was detained while doing his job. We demand his immediate release and strongly condemn the police’s aggressive stance toward journalists.”

Erol Önderoğlu, Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders (RSF), said: “We denounce the detention of T24 reporter Can Öztürk with his hands cuffed behind his back, the choking incident, and the destruction of his press card. These unacceptable acts of obstruction must end.”

DİSK Basın-İş described the police treatment as “unacceptable” and called for his release. “The mistreatment of journalists performing their duties is a criminal act,” the group stated. “Can Öztürk must be released immediately.”

The Turkish Journalists’ Union (TGS) emphasized that police records themselves confirm Öztürk was filming for journalistic purposes. “Can Öztürk is a journalist. Release him immediately,” the TGS said in its statement. (VK)