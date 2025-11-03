TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 3 November 2025 15:51
 ~ Modified On: 3 November 2025 16:36
1 min Read

Another earthquake hits Balıkesir

Sındırgı has been experiencing an "earthquake swarm" since August, with over 12,000 quakes recorded in less than three months, including two with a magnitude of 6.1

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Another earthquake hits Balıkesir
People in Sındırgı rushed out after the tremor (AA)

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Balıkesir's Sındırgı district in northwestern Turkey, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at 3.35 pm local time (GMT+3) and was felt in nearby provinces including İzmir, Manisa, Bursa and parts of İstanbul.

Sındırgı has been experiencing an "earthquake swarm" since August, with over 12,000 quakes recorded in less than three months, including 45 with a magnitude of over 4.0.

Last week, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the district, destroying three derelict buildings and a workplace and leaving more than 20 people injured, none critically.

Another 6.1-magnitude quake occurred on Aug 10, killing one person and injuring dozens.(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
earthquake balıkesir Sındırgı
EARTHQUAKE SWARM IN BALIKESİR
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Turkey's northwest
27 October 2025
Back-to-back earthquakes shake Turkey's Balıkesir
24 August 2025
Powerful earthquake hits northwestern Turkey, one dead as buildings collapse
10 August 2025
