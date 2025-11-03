Another earthquake hits Balıkesir

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Balıkesir's Sındırgı district in northwestern Turkey, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred at 3.35 pm local time (GMT+3) and was felt in nearby provinces including İzmir, Manisa, Bursa and parts of İstanbul.

Sındırgı has been experiencing an "earthquake swarm" since August, with over 12,000 quakes recorded in less than three months, including 45 with a magnitude of over 4.0.

Last week, a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the district, destroying three derelict buildings and a workplace and leaving more than 20 people injured, none critically.

Another 6.1-magnitude quake occurred on Aug 10, killing one person and injuring dozens.(VK)