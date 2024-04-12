Ankara’s iconic swan park an ‘animal prison,’ warns animal rights group

As the newborn swans in Ankara’s Kuğulu Park (Swan Park) charm social media users, an animal rights group has shed light on the conditions these birds endure. One of the iconic locations in the capital city, the park functions as an “animal prison” for the swans, according to the Ankara Animal Freedom Initiative.

Their group mentioned wing clipping or breaking to prevent the birds from migrating, noting that many swan species are migratory birds. This practice keeps the swans confined to the park, even during Ankara's harsh winters, which can lead to the freezing of the park's ponds.

“As can be understood, Kuğulu Park, which soothes our hearts, serves as an open-air prison for swans, geese, and ducks. These animals are being held captive for the amusement of the human species,” said the initiative.

According to the statement, the pond where the swans reside is approximately 370 square meters and is divided into three sections by fences, preventing the swans from living in flocks. Each section houses different species and pairs of swans, with an average area of 120 square meters per section, which might seem sufficient for humans but is inadequate for the swans' needs.

In the wild, swans' territories can extend over two to three kilometers of flowing water. Even though large still waters can accommodate multiple pairs, the body of water must be large enough for swan couples to avoid seeing each other most of the time.

The Ankara Animal Freedom Initiative calls for a reevaluation of the conditions at Kuğulu Park, emphasizing the need for animal welfare and freedom. (TY/VK)