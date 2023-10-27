Ankara's landmarks recaptured for Republic's centenary

In celebration of the Republic's 100th year, Anadolu Agency has undertaken a project to reframe black and white photographs of Ankara's historical buildings and iconic structures, using the same vantage points.

The selected locations for this initiative, featuring freshly captured images of historical sites drawn from the agency's visual archive, encompass both the former and current Parliament edifices, Ankara Palas, the Atatürk Monument in Ulus, along with the Ziraat and İş Bank structures, the Ethnography Museum, and Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic.

In this endeavor, black and white photographs, showcased on the screen of a mobile phone, were meticulously re-photographed from identical angles. This approach allows for a compelling visual narrative, presenting the historical landmarks in their bygone and contemporary states.

Remarkably, this ambitious undertaking was finalized over the course of approximately two months.