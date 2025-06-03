Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office alleges fraud in CHP's 38th Convention

According to a report by Asuman Aranca from T24, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into allegations of irregularities during the CHP's 38th Ordinary Convention. As a result of this investigation, an indictment has been prepared against 12 individuals, including İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, İzmir Metropolitan Mayor Cemil Tugay, CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, and CHP Erzurum Provincial Chair Serhat Can Eş, on charges of violating the Political Parties Law.

The prosecutor's office has accused the mayors of İstanbul and İzmir and is seeking three-year prison sentences and political bans for those involved.

Investigation initiated following former Hatay Metropolitan Mayor Lütfü Savaş’s complaint.

The indictment claims that fraudulent activities occurred during the voting process at the CHP Congress and seeks separate prison sentences of up to three years for each suspect. Additionally, the prosecutor is requesting political bans for the accused for the duration of their sentences.

Former CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is listed as a "victim" in the indictment.

(AEK/DT)