Ancient Greek mosaic found at site of Hatay building destroyed in 2023 quakes

A floor mosaic featuring a Greek inscription dating back to the Late Antiquity period has been uncovered during excavation work at a construction site in Hatay, southern Turkey, on the site of a building destroyed in the 2023 earthquakes which claimed over 50,000 lives.

The discovery was made in Maşuklu, a neighborhood in the Antakya district, where a three-story building collapsed during the twin earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb 6, 2023.

After the debris was cleared, construction began to rebuild on the site. Work was halted when workers came across a mosaic-covered area during the foundation excavation. In response, a rescue excavation was launched in March under the supervision of the Hatay Archaeology Museum to fully uncover the mosaic.

Mosaic to be transferred to museum Archaeologist Ozan Demir told Anadolu Agency that excavation efforts at the site are being carried out by a team of two archaeologists and eight workers to unearth both the mosaic and other architectural remains. Demir described the mosaic as a single piece and noted signs of repairs made during its original period. “We see evidence of restoration from the period. The mosaic will be moved to the museum in 2026. Work will continue to restore the architectural texture in other parts of the site and to bring additional archaeological data to light,” he said.