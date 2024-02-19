TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 February 2024 11:01
 ~ Modified On: 19 February 2024 11:31
1 min Read

CHP DEPUTY DENİZ YAVUZYILMAZ:

'Anagold mining's licenses not revoked'

The Republican People's Party deputy Yavuzyılmaz stated that the six licenses of the mine issued by the Ministry of Energy have not been revoked following the disaster at the gold mine in İliç.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
The Republican People's Party (CHP) Vice President responsible for the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, announced that Anagold Mining, where 9 people were trapped under a heap of ore in İliç, Erzincan, did not have its license revoked.

Despite the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change cancelling the environmental permit and license of the mine, Yavuzyılmaz stated that the operation's mining license had not been cancelled. He described the incident as "a classic AK Party move" and wrote the following about it:

"After the disaster at the gold mine operated by Anagold in İliç, Erzincan, it was announced that the operation's environmental permit and license had been cancelled. However, we have found that the 6 licenses issued by the Ministry of Energy have not been revoked. Source: Official technical report from SSR Mining, which owns 80% of Anagold." (HA/PE)

