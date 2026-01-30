Amedspor club fined over 'hair braiding' protest

The Turkish Football Federation has fined Amedspor 802,500 liras over social media posts featuring braided hair, citing "ideological propaganda" and actions intended to "damage the reputation of football and institutions."

The federation also imposed a 15-day ban on Amedspor President Nahit Eren for the same posts. The decision, announced Jan 22, follows content shared on the club’s official Instagram account regarding a "hair braiding" protest.

The protest emerged earlier this month after a fighter from forces linked to the Syrian interim government shared footage on social media showing the braided hair of a Kurdish woman fighter killed in Raqqa. Pro-Kurdish politicians have also supported the social media campaign.

Desecration of Kurdish woman fighter's body sparks hair braiding campaign on social media

The club president's ban prevents him from participating in administrative activities, representing the club officially, or entering the sidelines and locker rooms during matches. He is also barred from making press statements or exercising signing authority on behalf of the club during this period.

Amedspor currently leads the 1. Lig, the second tier competition in Turkey's football.

Amedspor fined over Kurdish-language chest sponsor tagline

(TY/VK)