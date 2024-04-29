Allegations of sexual assault, drug addiction at Balıkesir removal center

A new report has cast a spotlight on the Ayvacık Removal Center in Balıkesir, northwestern Turkey, raising concerns about the treatment of detainees within the facility, which allegedly involves sexual assault and drug addiction.

The report, compiled by the Çanakkale Medical Chamber, Human Rights Association (İHD), Education and Science Workers' Union (Eğitim Sen), and Health and Social Service Workers' Union (SES) covers observations from March 2023 to March 2024.

The document details allegations of rape, drug addiction, and bribery within the center. It includes testimony from July 21, 2023, where a woman claimed that her husband, detained at the center, was living in deplorable conditions. She reported that groups of men were raping other men, and that women were being coerced into drug use. The woman expressed fear for her husband's safety, particularly when using the communal bathrooms due to the risk of a sexual assault.

Further complaints highlighted in the report include threats and bribery by the former director of the center, who allegedly demanded 100,000 Turkish Liras to release detainees. The report also mentions a woman refugee who reached out to the commission on September 15, 2023, claiming unhealthy living conditions and forced cohabitation with men. Following her complaints, she was reportedly deported on September 21, 2023.

Lack of basic necessities

The report also outlines additional issues within the removal center, including allegations of detainees being subjected to hate speech by staff members, inadequate medical care, and a lack of basic necessities such as blankets and drinking water. Moreover, the food provided is reportedly minimal, often consisting solely of bread with cheese.

In response to these allegations, the groups put forth recommendations for immediate action. These include opening the removal centers to independent civil society organizations for oversight, improving living conditions to match seasonal needs, ensuring adequate nutrition and clean drinking water, respecting individual privacy during medical examinations, and establishing a legal framework to address claims of torture, sexual abuse, and bribery.

The report calls on relevant ministries and institutions to take action against the violations and barriers to health access reported at all removal centers. (RT/VK)