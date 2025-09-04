TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
Date published: 4 September 2025 10:49
 ~ Modified On: 4 September 2025 11:20
2 min Read

All Google services go down across Turkey, eastern Europe

Websites that rely on Google Ads, including many news outlets in Turkey, appear without advertisements. However, disruptions in accessing Ads, Analytics and other professional services significantly slow down those sites, including bianet.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
All Google services go down across Turkey, eastern Europe
AA

Google services went down across Turkey and several Eastern European countries today, with users reporting issues accessing Google's search engine, as well as platforms such as Gmail, YouTube, Gemini, Analytics, Search, and Maps.

Monitoring services including Downdetector and Outage Report confirmed widespread disruptions in at least 24 countries, including Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, and North Macedonia. While reports were concentrated in Eastern Europe, fewer disruptions were recorded in the US and western Europe.

Websites that rely on Google Ads, including many news outlets in Turkey, appear without advertisements. However, disruptions in accessing Ads, Analytics and other professional services significantly slow down those sites, including bianet.

Turkish autorities are following up with Google on the issue, Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan said on social media. “Our National Cyber Incident Response Center (@trcert) has requested a technical report from Google regarding the cause of the outage. We are closely monitoring the process,” he wrote.

“These outages show how crucial it is to use national products and software," he added. "For this reason, we have worked extensively to increase the rate of domestic production in both the software and hardware of 5G. Our current localization rate is 60 percent, and we will continue to increase it.”

The company has not released a statement regarding the cause of the outage. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top