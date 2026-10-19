All 13 migrant children who went missing in Edirne found by police

Thirteen unaccompanied migrant children who went missing after leaving a reception center in Turkey's northwestern province of Edirne have been found in Edirne and İstanbul, according to media reports. All 13 have been returned to the facility.

Security forces located 11 of the children in Edirne city center and areas near the Greek border, while the remaining two were found in İstanbul.

Authorities did not provide details about how the children were found or clarify whether their disappearance involved any criminal activity, including possible abduction.

The children were returned to the Arda Children's Homes Initial Reception Center in Edirne, where they had been staying.

The group was among 14 foreign children who had been placed at the facility after being apprehended while attempting to cross the border illegally.

All 14 left the center on Oct 11 after receiving permission to go shopping but failed to return. Facility staff subsequently filed a missing persons report with police.

One child later returned voluntarily, while security forces launched a search for the remaining ones.

Authorities have not disclosed the children's ages or nationalities, or provided further details about the circumstances of their disappearance. (VK)